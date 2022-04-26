Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG)
AFMG appoints Mr. Wilfried Porth as a non-executive director

HONG KONG, Apr 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ("AFMG", the "Company", HKEX stock code: 860, together with subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the appointment of Mr. Wilfried Porth, who had been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG ("Mercedes-Benz") from 2009 to 2021, as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2022. Having served in various positions and different markets in the automotive industry for over 36 years, Mr. Porth will bring to the Group invaluable experience and industry insights.

Mr. Porth has extensive international management experience in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa, with wide-ranging functional expertise in production, research and development, sales and human resources. During his celebrated career at Mercedes-Benz, Mr. Porth held numerous senior executive positions, which include serving as Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, Executive Vice President of Mercedes-Benz Transporter, and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation. Mr. Porth has also been a member of the boards of various corporations, organizations and foundations. Mr. Porth obtained a Diplom-Ingenieur degree in Studies of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Stuttgart.

Mr. Ho King Fung Eric, Chairman of AFMG, comments, "We are extremely delighted to have Mr. Porth join our Board. Mr. Porth will provide AFMG expert advice from the perspective of operating a world-leading automotive enterprise. This will help AFMG's next stage of development as the Group shifts its focus to new energy vehicles and future mobility."

About Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited
Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HKEX stock code: 860) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider. It is building a world-leading one-stop platform for "future mobility" through the integration of advanced proprietary technologies. The Group is focused on three pillars, namely Automobile Manufacturing, Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) and Technology Development. In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and premium electric vehicles, the Group provides the global mobility market with comprehensive solutions. The Group's subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, Ideenion Automobil AG, and GLM Co. Ltd. In addition, the Group has also expanded its mobility technology offerings by investing in Divergent Technologies Inc., an innovative and comprehensive 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider. For more details, please visit https://apollofmg.com/



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG)
Sectors: Daily Finance, Automotive, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG) Links

http://www.apollofmg.com

https://apollofmg.com/category/news-en/

https://www.facebook.com/apolloautomobile/

https://twitter.com/ApolloAutomobil

https://youtu.be/Rp_SAvQjDEU

Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG)
Feb 16, 2022 10:40 HKT/SGT
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP announces appointments of key top-level executives to attain corporate goals efficiently
Nov 5, 2021 18:11 HKT/SGT
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP Navigates a Brand-new Mobility Experience for the Future with Innovations Showcased in CIIE 2021
Sept 23, 2021 16:11 HKT/SGT
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP announces key executive appointments and ramping up of AFMG German innovation hub to reinforce its ESO presence
June 30, 2021 12:06 HKT/SGT
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP urban delivery vehicle UME awarded "Best of Best" in "Commercial" category in Automotive Brand Contest 2021 in Germany
Oct 9, 2020 12:34 HKT/SGT
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP to Participate in China International Import Expo
July 14, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP Announces Completion of First Prototype of Next-generation SiC Dual Inverter 800V System Co-Developed with ROHM
June 1, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP Announces 2020 Interim Results
May 13, 2020 16:52 HKT/SGT
AFMG Announces Successful Co-Development of Disruptive New Generation 800V SiC Dual Inverter with ROHM
May 9, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
We Solutions (860.HK) Changes Name to Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       