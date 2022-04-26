Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 11:17 HKT/SGT Share:

BEIJING, China, Apr 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.(HMCI), a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, today announced that Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, will begin sales of the all-new e:NS1 electric vehicle (EV) model tomorrow, on April 26, 2022.

e:NS1

HMCI also announced that GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., another Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, will begin taking reservations for the all-new e:NP1 EV model in May 2022.



About e:NS1 and e:NP1



The all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are the first "e:N Series" models developed as the first Honda-brand EV models in China, which combine the DNA of Honda Monozukuri (art of making things) that include the pursuit of originality and passion, with the cutting-edge electrification and intelligence technologies of China. Developed with the concept of "Inspiring EVs people have never experienced before," the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 feature a number of new values that inspire people who get on board these vehicles.



In pursuit of driving performance, Honda newly developed the e:N Architecture F which consists of an electric motor that delivers both instantaneous output and delicate control in various driving situations, a large-capacity battery that enables a range of 510 km (CLTC base in China), and dedicated body frames. Moreover, sporty and exhilarating driving experience unique to Honda was pursued by incorporating original Honda technologies, including aerodynamic technologies Honda has amassed through the development of sports models.



In the area of intelligence technologies, as standard equipment, all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 will feature the latest connectivity technologies available in China including Honda CONNECT 3.0, the new-generation connected technology developed exclusively for EVs and a large 15.1-Inch Display Audio.



In addition, the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are designed to offer a safe, comfortable and smart "space" for mobility by making various intelligence technologies available, including the Driver Monitoring Camera (DMC), which assists safe driving by detecting potential dangerous behavior such as inattentive driving and an indication of drowsiness experienced by the driver.



As to exterior design, the new identity of the e:N Series is expressed by the luminescent "H" emblem in the front and a new "Honda" emblem in the rear which replaces the traditional "H" marque.



Starting with e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda will introduce 10 e:N Series models by 2027 and accelerate electrification in China throughout the value chain including sales and production operations.



Sales initiatives : Full-fledged launch of online stores and renewal of showrooms



With the market introduction of e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda will make a full-fledged launch of its online stores in China, where the entire process of ordering, from consideration of various options to the placement of an order, can be done online through one-on-one direct communication. At the same time, Honda will guide customers into the world of the e:N design concept of "perceiving the future at a glance and by touch" and offer customers a completely new purchasing experience.



Moreover, Honda will renew existing showrooms. GAC Honda will start rolling out showrooms specializing in the sales of electrified vehicles and building new showroom locations at shopping malls starting from major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Dongfeng Honda will install a section dedicated to the e:N Brand at each of its existing stores.



Production initiatives: GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda to build dedicated EV plants



To ensure stable quality and quantity of customer deliveries of e:N Series models, whose lineup will continue to expand in the coming years, GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda, respectively, will each build a new dedicated EV production plant, with an aim to become operational in 2024.



Comments by Katsushi Inoue, Managing Officer and Chief Officer in charge of Regional Operation (China), Honda Motor Co., Ltd.



"It is our great pleasure to start offering the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1, the first set of Honda e:N Series, for our customers in China. Even in the EV era, creating truly unique cars is what Honda believes in. There are already many choices of EV models available to customers in China, however, our e:N Series models will be the ones to redefine the fun of EVs by offering unique value derived from the ultimate dimension of comfort and fun."





