  • Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Seng Fong Holdings Berhad
Seng Fong Holdings Berhad Obtains SC Approval for Main Market Listing
Rubber processor's IPO involves up to 160.87 million shares for balloting and private placement

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Seng Fong Holdings Berhad, a rubber processor producing and trading Standard Malaysia Rubber (SMR) and premium grade block rubber, via its subsidiaries, is pleased to announce that the Company has, in the month of April 2022, obtained the approval of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to list on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

Managing Director of Seng Fong, Mr. Er Hock Lai

With history tracing back to 1986, Seng Fong is principally involved in the processing of Standard Malaysia Rubber (SMR) and premium grade block rubber as well as trading in block rubber, where its customers are mainly tyre manufacturers or international rubber traders. The Company also operates a Malaysian Rubber Board-approved laboratory for the testing, grading and certification of the processed block rubbers.

According to Seng Fong's draft initial public offering (IPO) prospectus posted on the Securities Commission Malaysia website, the listing exercise involves the initial public offering of up to 160.87 million ordinary shares comprising a public issue of 90.81 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 70.06 million shares.

The IPO shares is divided into an institutional offering of up to 118.68 million shares representing 22.9% of the enlarged issued shares and, a retail offering of up to 42.20 million shares representing 8.1% of the enlarged issued shares.

The institutional offering comprises:
1. 64.87 million IPO shares representing 12.5% of the enlarged issued shares to bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry
2. 53.81 million IPO shares representing 10.4% of the enlarged shares to other institutional and selected investors

The retail offering comprises:
1. Malaysian public
- 12.97 million IPO shares representing 2.5% of the enlarged issued shares to bumiputera investors
- 12.97 million IPO shares representing 2.5% of the enlarged issued shares to non-bumiputera investors
2. 16.25 million IPO shares representing 3.1% of the enlarged issued shares to eligible directors and employees of the Company as well as persons who have contributed to the success of the Company and its subsidiaries

Managing Director of Seng Fong, Mr. Er Hock Lai said, "We would like to express our appreciation to the SC for approving our IPO on the Main Market of Bursa Securities. The listing will enhance our reputation and assist us in expanding our customer base globally while allowing us to gain access to the capital markets to raise funds for future growth opportunities."

"The listing also enables us to raise the funds we need for the installation of a biomass system that will provide a source of fuel for our processing operations while at the same time achieve cost savings by reducing overall fuel costs. We are also installing two solar system units to help us lower electricity cost as well as help us achieve our sustainability goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions".

A portion of the proceeds from the listing will also go to working capital needs, which will include increasing production capacity and repaying bank borrowings, which includes a term-loan for the Solar Systems installation.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (HLIB), Ms. Lee Jim Leng said, "We congratulate Seng Fong for having received the approval of the SC for its listing and look forward to working with its management in preparing for the listing on the Main Market. Seng Fong is a solid business with a history going back to 1986 in an industry where demand continues to grow steadily. We have no doubt that the Company will find favourable reception with investors".

Almost all of Seng Fong's revenue is derived from sales to international customers for the financial years ended 31 December 2019 to 2021.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Underwriter and Placement Agent.

Seng Fong Holdings Berhad: http://sengfongholdings.com/


Topic: IPO
Sectors: Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

