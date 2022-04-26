Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Source: SugarLand
SugarLand Announces Project Launch

New York, NY, Apr 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SugarLand, a Binance Smart Chain [BSC] based community-curated metaverse marketplace, has announced the launch of its platform. Tagged one of the hottest projects on BSC, SugarLand started, like most meme projects, right after the massive explosion and popularity of meme tokens back in 2021. However, unlike most, the SugarLand team has built a solid project with a genuine spirit of camaraderie. Since then, the project - led by a group of well-known experts – 2 Sisters from India, Mia and Nomi, has evolved into a sustainable place for honest, serious, and long-term investors.

Through its decentralized application [DApp], SUGARFACTORY, which is currently live, token holders will be able to track all of their varying SugarLand investments in one place.

In addition to delivering a suitable investment platform for committed investors, SugarLand aims at offering numerous passive income-earning opportunities for $SUGAR token holders and a set of utility-replete NFTs.

SugarLand NFTs

SugarLand will launch a set of NFTs - Diamond Hands, CITIZEN, and Whitelist Pass NFTs.

The Diamond Hands NFTs are well-crafted, peculiar, and beautifully designed. Holders will earn reflections based on the total amount of $SUGAR owned, determining the reward percentage. Potential NFT owners can mint theirs on the SUGARFACTORY DApp right now.

The Whitelist Pass NFTs, a total of 4000 unique and rare tokens, will, as the name implies, offer various whitelist opportunities to token holders. SugarLand offerings are not excluded.

The SugarLand NFTs will offer whitelist status to holders for future land purchases in the forthcoming SugarLand Metaverse.

The CITIZEN NFTs, the third phase of NFTs from SugarLand will comprise 6000 unique and gorgeous limited NFTs. Holders will have the power to vote and refer partner projects. Additionally, owners will play an active role in the project's governance, making crucial future decisions and qualifying for airdrops and giveaways from partner projects.

Staking Pools and Rewards for $SUGAR Holders

Besides the plethora of rewards from the NFTs, SugarLand will create many staking pools where investors can earn colossal rewards for committing their tokens to the project as community members. Due compensation in BUSD and other stablecoins is one of the many benefits of SugarLand.

In the future, the SugarLand team will launch a one-stop-shop NFT Marketplace where investors and users can search for various reward-themed NFT projects from the platform's numerous partners. Introducing this marketplace will make the entire process pretty straightforward.

Like most long-term projects, the SugarLand team has hired leading blockchain security company to audit its project, thus further solidifying its claim as a futuristic BSC-based project.

With a total supply of one billion $SUGAR and a set of NFT projects, most still in the construction phase, SugarLand aims to be the go-to place for all investment needs. And with a vibrant and robust team of enthusiasts with a common goal, SugarLand will hope to offer as many earning opportunities as possible.

About SugarLand

The brainchild of Mia, a renowned developer, SugarLand is a Binance Smart Chain-powered project that aims to be the most innovative and talked-about platform in the budding crypto space. With the decentralized finance market growing exponentially, SugarLand is positioning itself as a viable, sustainable, and long-term leader in this billion-dollar market. Several Central Exchange listings are to list SUGAR in coming weeks.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sugarlandcoin
Telegram: https://t.me/SugarLandChat
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/28KZRJzxbA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sugarland_IG/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcCLISVYNkGe-9GrUcQzIvw/videos

Media Contact
Brand: SugarLand
Contact: Media team
Email: info@sugarlandcoin.com
Website: https://sugarlandcoin.com

SOURCE: SugarLand




