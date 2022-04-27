Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 14:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for March 2022

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to March 2022, and the fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

In FY 2021, worldwide sales reached approximately 9.51 million units (104.7% YoY), the second highest level in history, thanks to the support of Toyota customers around the world. Worldwide production was approximately 8.57 million units (104.7% YoY) as a result of efforts by related suppliers, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and parts supply shortages. Worldwide production in March 2022 reached a record high for a single month at approximately 870,000 units (102.8% YoY) resulting from strong overseas production, although production inside of Japan fell below the previous year's level due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, system failures at domestic suppliers, and operation suspensions caused by the Fukushima Prefecture offshore earthquakes and other factors.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202203.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Apr 27, 2022 08:16 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods and Toyota Partner to Realize Well-Being for All Through Food
Apr 25, 2022 09:48 HKT/SGT
Epic final-stage win for Rovanpera and the GR YARIS Rally1
Apr 18, 2022 16:13 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 online race
Apr 15, 2022 16:38 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Back in Action on Challenging Croatian Roads
Apr 1, 2022 09:36 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Premieres GR Corolla
Mar 30, 2022 13:46 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for February 2022
Mar 23, 2022 12:47 HKT/SGT
ENEOS, Toyota, and Woven Planet Collaborate to Facilitate CO2-free Hydrogen Production and Usage for Woven City and Beyond
Mar 21, 2022 04:00 HKT/SGT
Sebring Podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Mar 17, 2022 16:22 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will Continue to Promote Customer Motorsports Support in 2022
Mar 17, 2022 15:11 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces April to June Production Plan (as of March 17)
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       