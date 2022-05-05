Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 21:39 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited AEON Credit Service Launches AEON CARD WAKUWAKU at the Forefront in Addressing Consumer Spending Habits Amid New Normal Enhances Product Portfolio to Tap the Potential of Digital Transactions and Online Shopping Trend

HONG KONG, May 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Limited ("AEON Credit Service" or the "Group"; stock code: 00900) launched its brand-new AEON CARD WAKUWAKU on 1 May 2022, marking the introduction of the Group's first CashBack credit card geared towards fans of online shopping, as part of its efforts to expand its customer base and capitalise on the growing trend of digital transactions and online shopping. The Group has also signed popular Hong Kong singer Jace Chan to act as an endorser of the newly launched credit card.

AEON Credit Service launches brand-new and first CashBack credit card AEON CARD WAKU WAKU

The AEON CARD WAKUWAKU, debuted as the Group's hero product this year, targets online shopping fans and the younger generation with an array of attractive rewards and offers. Boasting simple CashBack functionality, a colourful physical appearance complemented by a fun and original character mascot "MUK MUK LUK", the brand-new credit card has been designed to gear towards younger customers in alignment with the Group's plans to broaden its market reach to new target groups. The Group has also engaged Jace Chan as an endorser of the AEON CARD WAKUWAKU for her youthful and vibrant image and her love of online shopping, which closely echoes with the credit card's function design and is expected to raise awareness of the product within the younger population. In order to stimulate spending and optimise the customer experience, AEON CARD WAKUWAKU offers a simple cash rebate system for online spending and food delivery both locally and overseas all year round. To encourage customers to get familiar with its digital systems, those who successfully apply for the AEON CARD WAKUWAKU through the "AEON HK" mobile app, which has been upgraded with greater convenience and efficiency in its credit card application function, can enjoy extra cash rebates.



In addition, AEON Credit Service will also roll out the "Everywhere Spending Rewards Promotion" offer from 4 May to 10 August 2022, and the "Happy Summer Rewards" programme in collaboration with Tuen Mun Town Plaza from 5 May to 5 July 2022 to further capture the positive consumer sentiment boosted by the second round of the Consumption Voucher Scheme in Hong Kong. The Group has been making greater efforts on diversifying marketing channels and programmes so as to stay competitive and capitalise on the rebound of economic activities.



Alongside the surge in e-commerce stores and online payment systems, the pandemic has provided a further boost to the growing trends of online shopping and cashless transactions, in particular within the younger generation. With the launch of the new AEON CARD WAKUWAKU, together with the signing of Jace Chan as an endorser, the Group is expected to be well positioned to capture the market opportunities arising from the changes in consumer behaviour and expand its brand presence among the younger population. Going forward, the Group will continue to refine its business model to adapt and meet evolving customer needs amid the new normal.



About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (HKEX: 00900)

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency and brokerage business in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China.



For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aeon.com.hk.



