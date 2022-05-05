Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 17:49 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited Asia Pioneer Entertainment Launches its first NFT Series: Asia Tigers Club enter the Metaverse

HONG KONG, May 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Macau's leading gaming equipment supplier Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd ('APE' Holdings; 8400.HK) is pleased to announce the launch of Asia Tigers Club, the Group's first NFT to enter the metaverse.

Asia Tigers Club NFT collections are uniquely drawn by renowned Portugal artist. [APE Holdings]

The replica of the historical Ruins of St. Paul's in Mini-Macau. [APE Holdings]

APE Holdings CFO and Executive Director Mr. Tony Chan. [APE Holdings]

Asia Tigers Club is an NFT project consisting of 8,800 uniquely created and fashioned tigers' Pictures For Profile (PFPs) based on the Ethereum block chain. The pre-launch will start by the end of May and the full series will be sold via the official website www.asiatigersclub.com via direct minting only.



The art-work of Asia Tigers Club was developed by established Portuguese artist Pedro Lourenco, by using traditional Chinese ink drawings coupled with modern generative art techniques. The Tiger theme is not only representative of Asia, but the character embodies the spirit, strength, adaptability and determination to bring back Asia travel to resort destinations throughout the region.



Holders of Asia Tigers Club NFTs will have priority access to metaverse offerings in Mini Macau on Sandbox to be launched around June as well as the Group's future Resortverse metaverse. Collectors of Asia Tigers NFT will receive Resortverse Tokens which will be redeemable into real-life resort travel, hospitality, entertainment and dining experiences in Macau and across Asia.



For details, please visit the Asia Tigers Club Official Website: https://asiatigersclub.com

And Social Media Links: https://linktr.ee/asia_tigers_club .

Experience Mini Macao by visiting https://youtu.be/t2VDmlszgFw

Please download high resolution photos from https://rb.gy/ozrkcd.



APE Holdings CFO and Executive Director Mr. Tony Chan said, "We are really proud to be one of Macau's first major NFT projects that is building a community of digital art collectors and links them back to travel and leisure in Macau. After many months of travel restrictions, we hope Macau will be the first holiday destination in travelers' minds. Asia Tigers Club will allow collectors to first experience a digital Macau via our metaverse offerings, and when the travel restrictions relax, collectors can be among the first travellers to Macau and gain real-life benefits via our Travel Token marketplace."



Mr. Chan added, "As the worldwide environment changed and has stopped many travelers from coming to Asia, our vision is to build Asian travel destinations on the Metaverse. Our first foray is to build Mini Macau in The Sandbox Game Maker as a prototype for our upcoming Resortverse project."



About Mini Macau on The Sandbox Game

Mini Macau is the Group's first project into the Metaverse built on The Sandbox Game. The metaverse experience comprises of digital representations of top tourist attractions of Macau such as The Ruins of St.Paul's, Macau Tower, Senado Square and Ah Ma temple. Visitors can play the interactive games in Mini Macau to win Travel Tokens, visit the art gallery, ride a ferry and visit shops of real-life retail brands in Macau. The experience builds in play to earn games to earn ResortVerse Tokens. For details, please visit www.mini-macau.com.



About Resortverse

ResortVerse is the Group's future travel and hospitality focused metaverse platform where metaverse travel transforms into real life travel rewards. We plan to build digital resort experiences based on real-life resort destinations by replicating the world's most notable travel destinations on the Metaverse. This new type of travel and resort metaverse portal will be launched in 2H of 2022.



About Asia Pioneer Entertainment

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd. (APE) is a company listed on the Hong Kong Exchange's GEM Market with ticker symbol 8400.HK. APE's subsidiary APE Macau has been in the gaming supply industry for more than 15 years and supplies gaming equipment to land operators in Macau and across Asia. In 2021, it diversified into the operations of vending machines. In 2022, the Group started a new web3 project ResortVerse of which Asia Tigers Club NFT series and Mini Macau are the first part of the Group's plan to build a travel lifestyle metaverse. Please visit the Asia Tigers Club Official Website: https://asiatigersclub.com, and on Social Media at: https://linktr.ee/asia_tigers_club .



About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand, partnering with major IPs and brands including Adidas, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, and more. Building on the existing Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox Metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences, and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For details, please visit www.sandbox.game.



