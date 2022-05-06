Thursday, 5 May 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd Novotech Acquires US CRO NCGS, Expands Global Expertise

Singapore & Charlotte, NC, May 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO, has acquired US CRO NCGS as part of its expansion program, and can now offer its biotech clients clinical services in the US to support later phase global studies. NCGS, established in 1984 in South Carolina, is a privately held CRO with a biopharma client base and a workforce of about 300 professionals across the US.



Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said "We are very pleased to acquire such an impressive company with a strong history of quality and delivery in the United States. The company's growth is a real credit to the knowledge and expertise of founder Nancy Snowden and the exceptional team she has formed.



"This is a strategic move to provide US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs. Clients will receive seamless service, with a unified approach to systems and SOPs well developed," Moller said.



Nancy C.G. Snowden, founder and CEO of NCGS, said the company was excited about becoming part of Novotech operations globally and supporting Novotech's clients with their US clinical programs. "We have a similar cultural fit and focus on excellence, so joining Novotech will be seamless for both ours and Novotech's clients. Novotech and NCGS have a collaboration history of over a decade which will also support the seamless integration," said Snowden.



"NCGS focuses on complex areas of clinical development; oncology, hematology, infectious disease, and CNS in both adult and pediatric populations. Our lean organizational structure and nimble operational model with highly tenured staff have been specifically designed to overcome the challenges inhibiting our industry today. We have the ability to pivot in real time as the needs of the trial evolve," Sowden said.



Novotech serves biotechs globally, leveraging deep relationships built with hundreds of Asia-Pacific sites over the last 25 years. NCGS compliments this with a broad US site base and hundreds of investigators with relationships spanning nearly four decades.



About Novotech Health Holdings



Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Novotech") is a leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. Novotech Holdings is well positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. For further information, visit https://novotech-cro.com/.



About NCGS



NCGS Incorporated, founded in 1984, is a full-service CRO that specializes in conducting and managing clinical trials. NCGS has supported the development of more than 70 approved pharma-biotech, diagnostic and device products with over 80 indications during its nearly four decades of operation. For more information, please visit https://www.ncgs.com/sponsors/.





