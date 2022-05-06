

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, May 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the world's leading retention cloud, today added to its core leadership team with the appointment of Honey Bajaj as SVP & Global Chief of Consumer Experience. In this position, Bajaj will pioneer CleverTap's extensive program to help companies reimagine customer experience and realize the "Art of Possible". Bajaj is a design strategist, an innovation leader and a social entrepreneur with extensive work in India and the U.S. Her ability to problem solve and identify patterns in human behavior has earned her multiple prestigious awards and recognition as an Innovation Global Shaper and Inventor of the Year (2016). She is also a dual degree holder with a Master's Degree in Engineering and Management and a Master's in Sustainability Studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Design and Innovation Methodologies in the Digital World. Before joining the CleverTap Leadership Team, Honey built an innovation pipeline for several Fortune 500 companies, including Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures, Disney, Microsoft Research, MIT Media Lab and Tata Group, one of India's largest and highly profitable conglomerates. There she developed detailed market segmentation frameworks based on purchase behavior to orchestrate product launches and go-to-market strategies. Bajaj has also dedicated her talent in designing for scale and impact to serving the needs of government bodies, financial institutions and healthcare organizations. Her work, which spans over a decade, has impacted over 50 million lives. "As we scale CleverTap into a global category creator for "Retention Cloud", we realize that our customers are eager to co-create experiences that will fuel growth and the future of their own digital businesses. For this reason, we are expanding our leadership team with a new appointment that benefits the most important stakeholder: our customers' customers," Vikrant Chowdhary, CleverTap Chief Growth Officer, explains. "From fintech to ecommerce, and from on-demand Super Apps to media and streaming services, companies need the inspiration and tangible examples of the "Art of Possible" to unleash human-centered design thinking, unlock new perspectives and drive powerful momentum and positive results for all stakeholders." This outcome, he continues, is "inextricably linked with our customers' abilities to realize and hyper-personalize omnichannel journeys for their customers." "I have always focused on designing for impact and inventing for scale by contextualizing tech for the consumers. The truth is, no matter what we think we're doing, we are all in the customer-experience business. Before you can accomplish it, you need to envision it. The digital behavior and expectations of customers is evolving faster than most industries are able to deliver. I am looking forward to my journey with CleverTap to embed human-centered principles and design thinking into a series of initiatives and programs," Honey Bajaj says. "These efforts will allow digital-first companies to co-create and simulate digital journeys that will fuel growth through superior customer experience and will enable CleverTap's customers to realize their consumer journeys in a more seamless and contextual manner as the lines of the digital and omnichannel world are no longer separated." About CleverTap CleverTap is a modern, integrated Retention Cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML-powered insights & automation. Customers worldwide representing over 10,000 apps, including Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Daimler, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Media Contact:

