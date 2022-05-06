Thursday, 5 May 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dusit International Dusit International showcases exciting new products, services, and experiences at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 The launch of Dusit's new group-wide wellness concept, Devarana Wellness; a sneak peek of two upcoming hotels in Kyoto, Japan; a deep dive into the world of luxury villa rentals under Elite Havens; and updates on Dusit's reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, set to open in 2024 as part of a USD 1.37 billion mixed-use project, are among the highlights as Dusit returns to the Arabian Travel Market this year.

BANGKOK, May 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, will showcase its expanding portfolio of international properties, plus a wide range of new services and guest experiences, at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, held from 9 - 12 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dusit's reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel is slated to open in mid-2024 as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development in the heart of Bangkok.

Dusit Thani Hua Hin's large central pool has been stylishly transformed into a new 'sanctuary by the sea' following a complete renovation of all guest rooms and other exciting upgrades.

Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, gives travellers a unique opportunity to stay in incredible private residences in stunning locations across Indonesia, India, Japan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Designed to link millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in the world's most vibrant neighbourhoods, ASAI Hotels offers thoughtfully pared-back services while focusing on in-stay essentials and exciting lifestyle experiences.

Mr Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President - Operations, Dusit International

During the event, Dusit executives will share details about Dusit's group-wide response to the global pandemic, including how it has reimagined its unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to deliver not only short-term financial improvement, but also longer-term value creation by providing additional convenience, experience and value for guests.



This includes the introduction of four new pillars of Dusit Graciousness, which respond directly to shifting consumer trends - Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental) - and the subsequent roll-out of services, activities and experiences in each of these areas to enrich the stay experience and create meaningful and memorable moments at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.



Dusit's new group-wide wellness concept, Devarana Wellness, is just one exciting development to emerge from this strategic approach.



Specially designed to weave well-being elements throughout the entire stay experience, the new concept has been specially crafted to address guests' most shared concerns - including destressing, detoxifying, and enjoying a deep restorative sleep - and includes, amongst others, the introduction of regular wellness activities such as yoga, meditation and sound bath sessions.



Dusit has also introduced a new centralised corporate Customer Experience (CX) team tasked with ensuring that each of its properties is positioned to drive guest satisfaction by offering unique experiences beyond the standards and capabilities of the competition. Local collaborations and community-centric events and activities are central to this.



Despite the challenging business environment, Dusit has continued to expand its operations globally during the pandemic. Over the past two years, the company has opened nine new properties, signed an additional nine, and leveraged its experience in operating hotels to introduce property management and training services for leading condominium developers in Thailand.



Significant enhancements of its longest-running properties, such as Dusit Thani Hua Hin in Thailand, have also taken place in line with Dusit's vision to position them as dynamic and vibrant spaces that meet the lifestyle needs of all generations of travellers.



Notable openings since 2020 have included Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, the first resort in Singapore with direct access to two championship golf courses, and ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, the first property under ASAI Hotels - Dusit's new affordable lifestyle brand designed to link millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in the world's most vibrant neighbourhoods.



In terms of new signings, Dusit has continued to plant flags in new key destinations, including its first hotels in Japan (Dusit Thani Kyoto and ASAI Kyoto) and India (Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata). All three are slated to open next year.



The most significant property in Dusit's pipeline, the reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok, is also on the horizon - scheduled to open in mid-2024 as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark USD 1.37 billion mixed-use development in the heart of the Thai capital. This highly anticipated project will also comprise ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end shopping mall, and a large roof park. All components are expected to open by mid-2025.



As for current operations, Dusit's property portfolio comprises 47 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts (comprising five distinct brands) and 265 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in September 2018. In total, this makes 312 properties (11,990 keys) operating across 16 countries. Dusit also has more than 50 hotels and resorts in the pipeline.



Elite Havens will be represented at ATM for the first time this year. This gives visitors a unique opportunity to discover more about the company's bespoke services and private sanctuaries in awe-inspiring locations across India, Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Maldives.



Representatives from Dusit Hotels and Resorts Thailand, Dusit Thani Maldives, Dusit Thani Dubai, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Dusit Thani LakeView Cairo, and dusitD2 Naseem Resort Jabal Akhdar, Oman will also be available to explain more about their respective properties and Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.



The delegation will be led by Mr Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President - Operations, Dusit International, and General Manager of the renowned Dusit Thani Dubai hotel.



"As travel restrictions continue to ease worldwide, we return to ATM this year with much excitement, and we're delighted to showcase how we have reimagined our services to position Dusit Hotels and Resorts for maximum value creation in the new normal," said Mr Kumar. "Alongside celebrating our strong presence in the MENA region, we look forward to highlighting our ongoing expansion, both internationally and across the lodging spectrum, as well as our exciting and unique developments in hospitality education, food business, property development, and hospitality-related services, which add to our competitive advantage."



Anyone wishing to speak with Mr Kumar or other Dusit representatives at ATM can make an appointment in advance via danelle.palang@dusit.com. Alternatively, they can visit stand HC0525 where the team will be delighted to assist them.



About Dusit International



Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.



The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sureerat Sudpairak | Corporate Director of Public Relations | Dusit International

Tel: +66 (0) 2200 9999 ext. 3321 | Mobile +66 (0) 89 006 8697 | Email: sureerat.sp@dusit.com



Danelle Ruth Palang | Director of Marketing and Communications | Dusit International

Tel: +971 4 3174261 | Email: danelle.palang@dusit.com





