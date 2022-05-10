Monday, 9 May 2022, 19:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Janco Announces 2022 First Quarter Results, Business Steadily Develops as Revenue Grows

HONG KONG, May 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Janco Holdings Limited ("Janco" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 8035), a comprehensive freight forwarding and logistics services provider founded and based in Hong Kong with a strategic focus on Asia, has today announced its 2022 unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2022 ("Period under Review").



During the Period under Review, the Group's total revenue amounted to approximately HK$135.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.8%. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Group and gross profit amounted to HK$4.5 million (Q12021: HK$5.4 million) and HK$18.5 million (Q12021: HK$19.6 million) respectively for the three months ended 31 March 2022.



Driven by the increase in shipment volume of orders from both existing and new customers during the Period under Review, revenue from ocean freight forwarding services rose by approximately HK$11.9 million. Revenue generated from ancillary logistics services increased by approximately HK$1.7 million. However, the revenue growth was partially offset by the revenue decline of air freight forwarding services and e-commerce fulfillment services. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to a drop in e-commerce fulfillment services income while there was no decrease in e-commerce fulfillment services costs.



The Group is devoting huge efforts to further develop and secure a higher market share in the e-Commerce and Fulfilment Services division, where solid positive growth can be seen. Looking ahead, the Group is evaluating investment in appropriate logistics hubs in order to complement their logistics and warehousing services. The Group is also constantly enhancing the selection of solutions, to cater for different needs, while boosting efficiency and customer satisfaction ratings. Constant improvement and market attention would enable the Group to capture opportunities arising from cross border e-commerce traffic from mainland China and overseas; and form the cornerstone to become a major regional logistics services provider.



About Janco Holdings Limited (Stock code: 8035)

Established in 1990, Janco Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based third party logistics (3PL) company that principally engages in freight forwarding and the provision of comprehensive logistics services. The Group has become a global freight forwarder, providing innovative and technology-driven end-to-end solutions consistent with being an integrated logistics specialist. Its business covers five segments, including cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions, freight forwarding, contract logistics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and express. In addition, the Group is able to offer a truly global logistics network to customers. For details, please visit: www.jancofreight.com









