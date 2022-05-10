Monday, 9 May 2022, 22:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Happiest Minds joins 35th global edition of World AI Show & Awards in Dubai Happiest Minds Technologies, a Leading AI, Automation & Cyber Security Company joins World AI Show & Awards as a Lead Sponsor. The 35th Global edition of World AI Show & Awards, held under the patronage of the Private Office of HH Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of Dubai, aims to bring together global AI leaders, investors, media outlets and government representatives all under one roof.

DUBAI, May 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - World AI Show & Awards held under the patronage of the Private Office of HH Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of Dubai, is set to take place on 25 - 26 May 2022 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.



Anand Veeramani, VP & Geo Head - Asia and the Middle East, Happiest Minds Technologies will enlighten the attendees on 'AI powered automation for Digital Transformation'.



In his Keynote presentation, Anand will walk attendees through on how automation forms the core of digital transformation and exhibit the impact of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) in driving operational agility in document processing with some proven use cases examples.



"Automation through artificial intelligence should be at the core of any effective and secure digital transformation strategy. While automation is capable of increasing productivity with cost savings, AI can provide a safety net and innovation to the decision-making process. It's time for enterprises to delve into AI + Automation and see what it can do for their business," stated Anand Veeramani.



Ajay Agrawal, SVP, Head the AI and Analytics COE at Happiest Minds Technologies, will be speaking on Scaling Adoption of AI to Deliver Business Outcomes.



Ajay's Keynote presentation will focus on how the business landscape is changing with AI, and how to embrace the AI at Scale to digital transformations that are specifically aligned to unique customer needs.



"Every organization is looking to adopt an AI-First approach across its functions to drive innovation. To enable and embrace this transformation, the entire journey around AI needs to be looked at holistically right from conceptualization to managing it at scale," stated Ajay Agrawal.



Priya Kanduri, VP & CTO - Infrastructure and Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, will moderate a panel on Digital Innovation - the road to recovery and growth coupled with the role of cyber security and AI in your digital transformation journey.



This discussion highlights the digital innovation in the cyber security space and how you need to rethink & rebuild your strategy to improve your operational efficiency and achieve better business growth.



"A wide range of cyber threats - from malware to phishing attempts - can now be detected using AI and Automation, thanks to their ability to quickly analyze millions of data sets without manual intervention. With fast-evolving cyberattacks and the rapid proliferation of devices happening today, AI and machine learning can provide a way to stay ahead of cybercriminals, detect threats, and act more quickly than conventional software-based or manual techniques," stated Priya Kanduri.



"We are happy to onboard Happiest Minds Technologies as Lead Sponsor at World AI Show & Awards. I am sure their participation will help our attendees set pace with an integrated set of disruptive technologies," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.



About Happiest Minds



Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.



A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.



About World AI Show



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and International AI experts. Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



