  • Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 11:34 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHIENG Establishes Branch Office in Canada Focused on Decarbonization Business
Accelerating Global Expansion of Market-leading Carbon Capture Technology

- New branch in Calgary will enhance MHIENG's presence in Canada, as the country mulls projects and develops infrastructure for CCUS deployment
- Following strengthened operations in the US and UK, new Canadian base will enable swift response to local market trends and customer needs

TOKYO, May 11, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company, has newly established a branch office in western Canada to conduct business relating to decarbonization. Located in Calgary in the province of Alberta, the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Calgary Branch Office will enhance the company's presence in the region by performing timely operations to introduce its carbon capture technologies, a field in which MHIENG holds a top global market share. Establishment of the new branch office is part of MHI Group's energy transition program integrating its comprehensive expertise in carbon capture.
Canada is highly proactive in pursuing environmental protection and is a promising market for Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) advancement. In 2019, the country introduced a federal carbon tax, with plans calling for progressive tax increases through 2030.

Further, multiple subsidy programs have been launched on the provincial level to support CCUS projects. Numerous potential projects are currently being studied across the country, namely Alberta and Saskatchewan province, concurrently with development of CCUS infrastructure including transportation and storage.

MHIENG's new branch office in Canada will further enable MHI Group to respond swiftly to local market trends and customer needs. MHI Group also bolsters the sales capabilities of the other regional departments that are in charge of advancing the decarbonization business in the US (MHIA) and Europe (Decarbonization Business Department, MHI-EMEA, established July 2021).
MHI Group is currently strengthening its position in the Energy Transition, and the development of a CO2 solutions ecosystem is a core component of that initiative. CCUS is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a carbon neutral society.

Supporting the group's strategy on the Energy Transition, MHIENG, as a leading company in the decarbonization area, will continue to help achieve wide-scale greenhouse gas emission reduction by introducing its high-performance CO2 capture technology globally. It will also press ahead in developing new proprietary technologies to contribute to global environment protection.
For further information on MHIENG's decarbonization products, visit:
https://www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.html

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Energy
