Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko Announces 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

TOKYO, May 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2022 first quarter financial results.

- 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary
https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2022-1q.pdf

The Company also issued the following supporting release:

- 2022 First Quarter Financial Results: Presentation Material
https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/pdf_presentation/results2022-1q.pdf

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Media contact:
Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Group, Brand Communication Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Sectors: Chemicals
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Showa Denko K.K.
Apr 27, 2022 10:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Decides to Raise Chloroprene Rubber Price
Apr 21, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Introduces Machine Learning Operations into AI-based Prediction Systems for Accelerating Materials Development
Apr 1, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees
Mar 28, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Launches Mass Production of 6-inch SiC Single Crystal Wafers
Mar 11, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Corrects Segment Information in 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements
Mar 9, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Group Starts to Consider Transformation into Holding Company Structure
Mar 9, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Decides Firm Name of the Newly Integrated Company
Feb 14, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Announces 2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Feb 14, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
SDK to Revise Amount of Director Compensation (in Money) Following Revision of Director Compensation Scheme and to Partially Revise Performance-Linked Stock Compensation Scheme
Feb 10, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Accelerates Search for Optimal Formulation of Semiconductor Materials with Quantum Computing Technology
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       