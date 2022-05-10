Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 14:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on its GalNAc-Based Liver-Targeting Platforms and GalAhead(TM) Programs at the TIDES USA 2022

Gaithersburg, MD, USA and Suzhou BioBay, China, May 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. ("Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on its GalNAc-Liver-Targeting platforms and a progress report on its GalAhead(TM) technologies and programs at the TIDES USA 2022 Conference. TIDES 2022 is taking place May 9-12, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

Oral Presentation Details
-- Presentation Title: mxRNA(TM): Miniaturized RNAi Triggers Composed of Single Oligonucleotides
-- Presentation Segment: Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical
-- Presenter: Dmitry Samarsky, PhD, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer
-- Time/Date: 9:00am - 9:30am ET, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
-- Location: Hynes Convention Center, Room 102

Dr. Dmitry Samarsky, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer, will provide an oral presentation data demonstrating mxRNA efficacy in primary hepatocytes (in vitro) and in mice (in vivo). He will also present results of a 26-week study in non-human primates conducted with the candidate molecule for Sirnaomics' frontrunner GalAhead(TM) therapeutic program, targeting coagulation Factor XI, and report on progress made with other therapeutic programs based on the GalAhead(TM) platform.

For more information about Sirnaomics' presentation, visit the event website here.

About Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:
Investors:
Nigel Yip
Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics
Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

Media (US):
Alexis Feinberg
Tel: +1 203 939 2225
Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Media (China):
Bunny Lee
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Renowned Hotel-Chain Developer Lance Shaner, Owner of 48 Marriott Hotel Brands and Various Other Hotels, Recommends the Use of Sky's Plug & Play Smart Platform Technology in His Hotels as Well as to a Leading Hotel Chain  
May 11, 2022 20:31 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Selected to Supply Electric Light Buses to a Government Sustainable Public Mobility Pilot Scheme  
May 11, 2022 18:16 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on its GalNAc-Based Liver-Targeting Platforms and GalAhead(TM) Programs at the TIDES USA 2022  
May 11, 2022 14:33 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces 2022 First Quarter Financial Results  
May 11, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
MHIENG Establishes Branch Office in Canada Focused on Decarbonization Business  
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 11:34:00 AM
NexBloc Accepted into the Filecoin Faber Accelerator for Building Out Deep-Tech Web 3.0 Solutions  
May 11, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech and Invivoscribe Partner to Advance Molecular Diagnostics  
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 2:18:00 PM
Broad Homes Utilizes Intelligent Manufacturing System to Expand into Smart Buildings  
May 10, 2022 10:55 HKT/SGT
Eisai Completes Rolling Submission to the U.S. FDA for Biologics License Application of Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer's Disease Under the Accelerated Approval Pathway  
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 10:23:00 AM
Eisai Initiates Preparation for New Drug Application, Based on the Results of an Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial of Ultrahigh-Dose Mecobalamin for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Japan  
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 10:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Asia Smart Campus Summit 2022
17  -  18   May
Virtual
CYBER SECURITY AFRICA SUMMIT 2022
18   May
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Malaysia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
World Environment Expo 2022
4  -  6   June
Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       