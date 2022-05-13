|
|Revenue Increases by 10.1% to HK$1,061.8 million
Contributed by Stable Demand from Hong Kong and Mainland China
|
HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 1475) today announced its unaudited first quarter financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2022 ("the Reporting Period").
The Group's revenue increased by 10.1% year-on-year ("YoY") from HK$964.5 million to HK$1,061.8 million. Gross profit grew 7.4% YoY to HK$332.8 million (2021: HK$309.9 million). Gross profit margin was 31.3% (2021: 32.1%), mainly a result of the increased prices of raw materials and other production costs. Profit attributable to owners of the Company was HK$90.3 million (2021: HK$93.2 million).
Revenue from Hong Kong operations increased by 6.6% YoY to HK$357.9 million due to a surge in demand of bag-type instant noodles. As for Mainland China operations, having taken steps to expand its geographical sales territories and strengthen its "Cup Noodles" brand in the Reporting Period, revenue increased by 11.9% (in local currency: 8.6%) to HK$703.9 million, mainly contributed by the growth in sales volume of cup-type instant noodles.
Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, "With the COVID-19 epidemic prevailing, people's livelihood and economic recovery have been surrounded with uncertainties. Although the business environment has been challenging, we are committed to ensuring stable supply of quality and safe products to our customers and, to sustain profit growth. We will continue to enhance production efficiency by improving our capabilities and implementing cost-saving measures. In line with the Company's strategic direction, we will also continue to enhance our product portfolio so as to strengthen overall competitiveness and create sustainable value for all stakeholders."
For details, please refer to the announcement:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2022/0513/2022051300230.pdf
About Nissin Foods Company Limited
Nissin Foods Company Limited (The "Group"; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands and the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, frozen foods and other food products under its two core corporate brands, namely "NISSIN" and "DOLL" together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium food brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely "Cup Noodles", "Demae Iccho", "Doll Instant Noodle", "Doll Dim Sum" and "Fuku" are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the "ECO Cup" concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities.
Nissin Foods is a constituent of eight Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, and Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.
