Source: LEXUS World Premiere of the New Lexus "UX" The Urban Compact Crossover Undergoes Further Development and Enhancements



- Never ending pursuit of further development of Lexus driving taste and enhancement of advanced technology features based on the "Always On" philosophy.

- Strengthen vehicle fundamentals for a refined and exhilarating performance with further development of Lexus driving taste.

- Enhancement of advanced technology features to expand preventive safety technology functions and the latest multimedia system.

TOKYO, May 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus globally announces the new UX 200/250h. The vehicle is scheduled for summer 2022 launch.



Introduced to the Lexus lineup in 2018 as an urban compact cross-over, the UX uses the "Creative Urban Explorer" concept, with the aim to be the "CUE" to exploring a new lifestyle. The muscular body exudes toughness and strength, while the flared fenders evoke agile driving in order to create a bold and refined exterior. The interior cockpit combines a sense of driving excitement with a visually expansive space. In addition, we have pursued excellent steering response, handling stability, and refined ride quality.



Since its launch in 2018, a cumulative total of approximately 240,000 units have been sold in more than 80 countries and regions as of the end of March 2022. The expanding lineup of electrified vehicles of Hybrid (HEV) and battery EV (BEV), achieved the percentage of electrified vehicles of approximately 80% of sales globally, making it the leading model in the Lexus electrified lineup. Going forward, we will continue to contribute to the practical spread of electrified vehicles toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society, while tailoring to the diversifying needs and lifestyles of customers.



Based on the "Always On" philosophy of continuous improvement through agile development, the new UX200/250h has further refined and exhilarating driving performance, enhanced its advanced safety systems by expanding the preventive safety technology functions and added the latest multimedia system.



To enhance the driving experience, structural rigidity was improved by adding 20 spot welding points on the body and the EPS and shock absorbers tuning was performed accordingly. It achieved refined and exhilarating performance and to further improve the refined, direct feeling and response through extensive testing at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama.



For advanced safety system enhancements, we aimed to make driving safer and more reassuring by enhancing the functionality of the "Lexus Safety System +" preventive safety technology. The UX also features a new state-of-the-art multimedia system with a larger/higher-resolution touch screen display. Usability has been improved by optimizing the shapes and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area. Two USB charging connectors (Type-C) have also been added in the front of the console.



LEXUS INTERNATIONAL CHIEF ENGINEER -MITSUTERU EMOTO

The original UX was developed with yearly improvements under the theme of "Always On", but this new UX aims to enhance the appeal of electrified vehicles, especially HEVs, by further evolving the driving experience and advanced safety equipment in a uniquely Lexus way. With thorough attention to detail, the project members worked together to develop these two key features so that customers around the world could enjoy a sense of luxury and a comfortable, safe, and secure driving experience. We invite you to take a ride in the new UX and experience our Lexus commitment.



For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/37299882.html.





