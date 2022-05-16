Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 16, 2022
Monday, 16 May 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: United Bear Society
United Labs GmbH Announces the Launch of Its Next Generation NFT Project - United Bear Society
United Bear Society's artwork & live event plans look exciting

Zurich, Switzerland, May 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - United Labs GmbH announces the launch of next generation NFT project called United Bear Society. Their mission is to unite people through positive thinking & strength, in a world where segregation and discrimination sometimes get in between our shared origins.

Their vision and mission are fuelled with pragmatic idealism, with a focus on connecting the virtual world with exclusive socials events in real life: bringing like-minded people together through NFTs.

The United Bear Society will bring together people from all 6 (inhabited) continents, with 6 distinguished characters symbolising a bear species that is inherent to that geographic region.

Generally speaking, bears are renown around the world for their strength and they symbolise courage; specifically the courage to evolve, be open-minded and trust our instincts.

This is a NFT collection of 9900 unique characters, with more than 400 unique traits and features which are distinctive by their rarity. The team will make these social bears come alive in the form of an animation movie, create online and offline friends, and then together manifest the United Bear Society.

Each NFT-holder gains access to an exclusive club of creative people, from artists to musicians, from actors to entrepreneurs in real life: where art meets business, music and film.

Focusing on their similarities, without being divided by political, ethnical, gender related or other differences, they are following the call of Patrick Henry, a Founding Father of the United States: "United we stand!"

In this exclusive club, each character symbolises one of the 6 continents, with traits that relate to specific customs and traditions, hobbies, and heritage, belonging to each continent.

The creators of the United Bear Society chose a very capacious and diverse image of bears, from panda and koala to grizzly and brown bears. The distribution is randomly mixed to ascertain the fair distribution of artwork to future members.

There is a program of exclusive international events, community meetups, interaction, and engagement, which are set to distinguish the United Bear Society from any other NFT project out there.

Each event in real life embodies the values which the creators want to share with the community: Unity, Love, Harmony, and Freedom. All these values will be embodied in a special animation movie in collaboration with one of the biggest names in that game, set to be launched soon.

The CEO of the company notes: "We are a project where words are put into practice, not by means of a fancy whitepaper promising the world, but by means of real-life partnerships and events, with well-known artists and brands worldwide."

To serve as a bridge between the virtual world and reality, the United Bear Society has established partnerships with a number of businesses in the fields of business, hospitality, music, art, and film to carry out exclusive meetups.

The first event will be held in Ibiza, Spain, as a prelaunch meetup, where lucky community members get the chance to meet and greet the team on this magical island for a week full of surprises. Such an approach again emphasizes the true uniqueness of the project, with a focus on real life experiences.

True believers will be rewarded with entries to exclusive events on a regular basis, United Bear Society merchandise, and more.

The number of pegged unique NFTs will provide different levels of exclusive membership and access to the United Bear Society's activities. These can also be used by holders on their social media, as profile picture, taking the message further, as….UNITED WE STAND!

More details and info on the real-life events are on the website.

Media Contact
DragoBear, United Bear Society
Email: pr@unitedbearsociety.com
Website: http://www.unitedbearsociety.com

Topic: Press release summary
