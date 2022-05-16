Monday, 16 May 2022, 12:12 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Charts Path to Purpose-driven Leadership with "Technology and Service Vision 2022" Sustainability transformation through digital innovation

TOKYO, May 16, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today revealed its outlook for the future of business and society with the publication of the "Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2022." This year's launch marks the tenth anniversary of the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision, which was first published in 2013 and contains proposals and strategies for achieving a sustainable future through digital innovation.





The Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2022 offers readers a vision of the future that technology will open up. It sets out how under purpose-driven leadership Fujitsu can deliver change that matters, as well as calling out specific themes that impact change, and how they vary from business to business.



Leveraging expertise in digital transformation to realize sustainability



Over the past 10 years, digital technologies have revolutionized people's daily lives across both businesses and society, and dramatic innovations have transformed the way we do business and interact with the world around us. Leaders in organizations at all levels of the global economy face increasing pressure to prioritize environmental, social, and economic sustainability in their decision-making. They have to deal with the emergence of global threats like climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and soaring resource prices. Predicting and preparing for the future has never been more difficult.



Since its initial publication in 2013, Fujitsu's Technology and Service Vision has helped readers address the challenges facing business and society with forward thinking. Ideas like 'Human Centric' and 'Trust' that it has promoted have become important transformation themes for management today. In the 2022 edition of Fujitsu's Technology and Service Vision, readers can understand the management and technological priorities that will define the next 10 years.



Overview of the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2022



1. Sustainability Transformation

The mindset of business and social leaders around the world is changing rapidly. Achieving sustainability for the economy, society, and the environment now represents a key management priority, and leaders increasingly have to consider the impact of their business decisions and activities on the global environment. The headline theme for the next 10 years is to drive sustainability transformation through digital innovation, meaning to use technology to shape business to achieve a better impact on the environment, society and economy.



2. Technology Vision

The "Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2022" proposes four visions for the future that will be realized through the continued evolution of technology.

(1) Borderless World: Physical and digital experiences will converge to deliver a human-centric experience that maximizes each person's potential.

(2) Dynamic Resilience: Uncertain future scenarios will be digitally rehearsed to build resilience across business and society.

(3) Discovery Revolution: Innovation will be accelerated through computing power and next-generation AI to combine the creativity of people and technology.

(4) Trust in Everything: Distributed trust will connect people, data and systems safely and securely, supporting a regenerative society.



3. Transformation of Business and Society



Fujitsu launched the new global business brand Fujitsu Uvance to realize its future vision and its purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."



Uvance will play a central role in Fujitsu's efforts to resolve social issues including climate change, energy issues, human rights, and food safety beyond the framework of companies and industries.



As customers' partner for sustainability transformation, Fujitsu will address important issues in seven key focus areas, including the four vertical areas of cross-industry solutions and the three horizontal areas that support these areas.



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" --is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.





