Source: LEXUS Lexus to Unveil All-New RX on June 1, 2022

TOKYO, May 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will unveil the All-New RX by digital online program on June 1st (Wed.) 2022, 9:00am Japan Time. Details of this all-new RX, the pioneer of luxury SUVs which has undergone a complete renewal, will be announced.

All new Lexus RX

Prior to these announcements, a photo portion of the design is now newly revealed.



The following URL will be open to the public on May 18th (Wed.) 7:00pm Japan Time.

https://discoverlexus.com/reveal





