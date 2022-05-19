Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 19:36 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, May 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. (MHI-MS), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company, today announced the brand-new "MC" Flexo Folder Gluer, a new lineup broadening its portfolio of box making machines. The "MC" has been developed to deliver superior Japanese quality to a broader range of customers. Succeeding the performance of EVOL, a flagship machine with nearly 600 sold worldwide, the "MC" achieves a shorter total length by integrating a newly designed printing unit. Besides enabling box plants with limited space to install the machine, the new design allows operators the ability to change printing dyes without using the stairs with which conventional printing units are equipped.

With its new features and sophisticated technology, gained through a legacy spanning more than 50 years, the "MC" ensures high productivity and stable production at top speed, maximizing the chance of plant operators.



