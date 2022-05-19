Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 19, 2022
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 19:36 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI-MS Introduces the New "MC" Flexo Folder Gluer: The Latest Innovation from the World's Leading Industrial Firm

TOKYO, May 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. (MHI-MS), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company, today announced the brand-new "MC" Flexo Folder Gluer, a new lineup broadening its portfolio of box making machines. The "MC" has been developed to deliver superior Japanese quality to a broader range of customers. Succeeding the performance of EVOL, a flagship machine with nearly 600 sold worldwide, the "MC" achieves a shorter total length by integrating a newly designed printing unit. Besides enabling box plants with limited space to install the machine, the new design allows operators the ability to change printing dyes without using the stairs with which conventional printing units are equipped.

The new "MC" Flexo Folder Gluer

With its new features and sophisticated technology, gained through a legacy spanning more than 50 years, the "MC" ensures high productivity and stable production at top speed, maximizing the chance of plant operators.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Engineering
