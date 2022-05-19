Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 19, 2022
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 21:37 HKT/SGT
GBA's Banking & Finance Working Group Announces Key Personnel Movement

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce that their Banking & Finance Working Group Leader, Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, has been elevated to the Board of Directors and Mr. Paul Dowding has been appointed to lead the Banking and Finance Working Group. GBA's commitment to supporting the banking and financial industry is evident by this move.


The Banking and Finance Working Group focuses on connecting, communicating and collaborating with members to develop blockchain solutions for the financial services industry. It will work on standards, education, analysis, and opportunities for GBA members, while providing outreach and training for the general public and government regulators, administrators and employees.

The B&F Working Group is developing banking and financial services standards that supplement the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) and cover a wide range of topics including:
- Capital Markets, Debt and Equity - Primary and Secondary Markets (Exchanges and OTC)
- Central Banking, Fractional Reserve Accounting, Commercial Lending, National Banks
- Credit & Debit Cards
- Exchange-Traded Derivatives
- Institutional Banking (Treasury Services, FX, Commercial Lending & Trade Services)
- OTC Derivatives
- Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, and Foundations
- Retail Banking (Accounts, Payments, Personal Lending)
- Structured Products

Source: Plato Data Intelligence: PlatoData.io


