Gaithersburg, MD, USA and Suzhou BioBay, China, May 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that the Company's Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Molyneaux, will present clinical study results of its leading product candidate STP705 for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, and the Company's clinical development strategy based on its strong presence in both the U.S. and China, at the 2022 Pre-ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) China Summit, entitled: "RNAi Therapeutics in Oncology, from Skin Cancers to Liver Cancers" in a session of Development and Regulatory Strategy for the U.S. and China, on May 21, 2022 with a live Zoom Webinar. Further details about the presentation are listed below.



Based on its dual-targeted siRNA therapeutics design and polypeptide nanoparticle delivery technology, Sirnaomics has established an enriched product pipeline of RNAi therapeutics for treatment of various types of cancer conditions, including the first successful demonstration of a Phase IIa clinical validation of STP705 for treatment of skin squamous cell carcinoma in situ, followed by clinical Phase I study of STP707 for multiple solid tumors such as liver cancers. Additionally, the Company intends to file INDs to initiate clinical studies in 2023 for three programs currently in later preclinical stage: STP355 for colorectal cancer and melanoma, STP369 for head and neck cancer and bladder cancer, and STP779 for cholangiocarcinoma. The development of all these novel RNAi therapeutic programs has taken advantage of the Company's well positioning in both the U.S. and China.



Event:

2022 Pre-ASCO China Summit #3: Development and Regulatory Strategy for US & China



Presentation:

RNAi Therapeutics in Oncology, from Skin Cancers to Liver Cancers



Presenter:

Sirnaomics Chief Medical Officer Michael Molyneaux



Dates/Times:

May 21 (Saturday), 2022, Beijing Time (9:20 a.m.); May 20 (Friday), 2022, EST (9:20 p.m.), PST (6:20 p.m.).



Venue:

Live Zoom Webinar https://lm.enewie.com/live/WULICB



Language:

English with Chinese simultaneous translation



"Presenting Sirnaomics' clinical results and development strategy in oncology at this unique forum represents advancement of the Company's cancer RNAi therapeutics programs with strong positioning in both the U.S. and China. The therapeutic areas of focus for skin cancers and liver cancers demonstrated the Company's overarching intention for addressing unmet clinical needs of the two patient populations in the two countries". Comments from Dr. Patrick Lu, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and CEO of Sirnaomics, "The 2022 Pre-ASCO China Summit provides an excellent platform to discuss Development and Regulatory Strategy for the U.S. & China".



About Michael Molyneaux, MD, MBA

Dr. Molyneaux is a board-certified physician in both Canada and the United States. He has been the Chief Medical Officer at Sirnaomics (2257.HK) since 2015. Dr. Molyneaux is currently responsible for Medical Affairs, Clinical Operations, and Regulatory Affairs activity within the Company and has led clinical activities for IND filings in multiple therapeutic areas including fibrosis and oncology as well as leading the efforts for three orphan drug designations for STP705 under US FDA. He has practiced clinical medicine since 1998 having received his Medical Doctorate from Dalhousie University and he began doing clinical trial research in 2005 and was a Principal Investigator for Phase 2 and 3 studies working with companies such as Shire, Pfizer, Smith & Nephew, GSK, and AstraZeneca. He completed his MBA at Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis Missouri in 2012. He is currently a Diplomate with the American Board of Family Medicine and a Fellow of the Canadian College of Family Physicians and a Licensed Physician in good standing in the state of California.



About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.



