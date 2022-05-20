Friday, 20 May 2022, 16:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tradepass PhilSec 2022 Set to Discuss Strategies to Strengthen Philippines' Cybersecurity PhilSec 2022, a two-day summit focused on Philippines' cybersecurity, will promote the efforts of DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) and foster collaboration between the seeking organisations and the top cybersecurity providers for securing the digital landscape in the country.

MANILA, May 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - With 74 million active internet users, the Philippines has been constantly battling a rich state of cybercrime. So much so that the National Bureau of Investigation's Cybercrime Division recorded a 200 percent increase in the phishing campaigns since the country went into lockdown in March 2020.



Taking heed from the situation, Tradepass has taken the initiative to host the 2nd edition PhilSec on 12-13 July 2022 in Manila. In a pursuit to bolster the country's cyber landscape, the mega scale cybersecurity summit now has Allan S Cabanlong, the author of National Cybersecurity Plan 2022 and Joey Fontiveros, the Deputy Commander/Commanding Officer-Army Signal Regiment as its Advisory Board Members.



In a statement issued, following the association announcement for the Advisory board, Allan S Cabanlong expressed, "PhilSec 2022 is one of a kind event that brings together cybersecurity experts around the globe to discuss pressing issues of cyber threats and cyber risks. I spoke and gave my insights in PhilSec 2021 which was held online and looking forward to a more collaborative engagement through a face-to-face conference this July in the Philippines! Kudos to the organizers."



"PhilSec 2022 will be an exciting one as this will be a big convention of knowledge exchange across industry practitioners who demonstrated excellence and commitment in their respective domains. This is also the time to hear about actual experiences that will enable the participants to apply in its work environment as a guide to better manage the challenges that come along," said Mel Migrino, Vice President and Group CISO, Meralco.



Leading organizations like Delinea, Okta, Recorded Future, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Rubrik, BlueVoyant, Claroty, Synology and Tenable will lead the summit and showcase their thought leadership and cutting-edge solutions to 600+ cybersecurity experts including the Heads of Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics and Cyber Law from the leading public and private enterprises across the Philippines.



The summit will power two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations on the most pressing industry topics, deep dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, live showcase of the best cybersecurity solutions and abundant networking opportunities.



Some of the confirmed speakers for the summit include Allan S Cabanlong, Advisor & Former Assistant Secretary - Cybersecurity & Enabling Technologies, DICT; Lcol Francel Margareth Taborlupa, Battalion Commander - Philippine Army, Armed Forces of the Philippines; Mel Migrino, Vice President and Group CISO, Meralco; Angel Redoble, First Vice President, CISO, PLDT Group, ePLDT Group and Smart; Noel Cuestas, Chief - Audio, Video Forensic Section - Digital Forensic Unit, Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group; Marlon Sorongon, CISO, Maybank - Philippines and New York and many others.



Carrine Teoh, Chief Strategy Officer, Bond Holdings, is of the opinion, "Cybersecurity is a field where knowledge sharing and collaboration are key, while keeping abreast with technology. PhilSec2022 is a good platform to engagement for such purposes."



Some of the crucial topics from the summit include: 'Cyber Defense for Philippines' Critical Infrastructure', 'Breaking the Cyber Kill Chain', 'Addressing The Importance of DevSecOps', "Dark Web and Cryptocurrencies", "Digital Forensics", "Securing Application Layers With Effective WAF Gateway Technology" and many more.



Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, "PhilSec 2022 will bring together all the best names from Philippines" cybersecurity under one roof, thereby posing a networking opportunity like no other. Also, considering the heightened state of cybercrime in the country, the event platform will play a crucial role in encouraging collaboration between the public and private sectors."



For more information about the event, log on to: https://philsecsummit.com/



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



Media Contact:

Aritrika Chakraborty

aritrikac@tradepassglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tradepass

Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

