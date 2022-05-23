

Putting a brake on fractures in the world's most populous & fastest ageing region SINGAPORE, May 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - An osteoporotic fracture occurs every three seconds worldwide.(1) More than 50 per cent of the world's hip fractures are expected to occur in the Asia Pacific over the next two decades.(2) This is due to the region's rapidly ageing population, mounting urbanisation, and subsequent increase in sedentary lifestyles.(2) In an effort to stem this health crisis, the Asia Pacific Consortium on Osteoporosis (APCO) will launch a Bone Health QI Tool Kit for healthcare professionals tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to promote quality improvement of osteoporosis care .

This world-first tool kit, encompassing multiple components in the screening, diagnosis, and management of osteoporosis, will help to promote multi-sector healthcare professional engagement and cooperation, to address this looming healthcare catastrophe. Osteoporosis – the most common disease – is characterised by porous and brittle bones, whose density and quality are poor, resulting in structural skeletal deterioration. 1

The disease is greatly under-diagnosed, and under-treated in Asia, even among those at highest risk who have already fractured. 3

The Asia Pacific is home to 4.5 billion people and vastly different healthcare systems. 4

Over the next two decades, a staggering 319 million people aged 50+ from the Asia Pacific are projected to be at high risk of osteoporotic fracture. 5

Moreover, the number of hip fractures are projected to more than double in Asia, from 1.13 million in 2018,

to 2.54 million in 2050.5 To learn how this innovative resource is set to transform osteoporosis care and fracture prevention in the world's fastest ageing region, coordinate an interview with an expert below.

Dr Manju Chandran, APCO Executive Committee Chairperson, Senior Consultant, Department of Endocrinology, Director, Osteoporosis & Bone Metabolism Unit, Singapore General Hospital, SINGAPORE

Dr Greg Lyubomirsky, APCO Executive Committee member & Chief Executive Officer, Healthy Bones Australia, AUSTRALIA

Dr Philippe Halbout, APCO Executive Committee member & Chief Executive Officer, International Osteoporosis Foundation, SWITZERLAND

Prof Ambrish Mithal, APCO Committee member, Endocrinologist, Chairperson & Head of Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Healthcare – Pan-Max, Saket, New Delhi, INDIA

Prof Derrick Chan, APCO Committee member & Director, Department of Geriatrics & Gerontology, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), CHINESE TAIPEI

Dr Fen Lee Hew, APCO Committee member, Consultant Physician & Endocrinologist, Puchong Medical Specialist Centre & Subang Jaya Medical Centre, MALAYSIA Digital Media Kit: www.apcotoolkit.org Media Contact & Interviews

