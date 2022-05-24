Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 12:53 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces May/June Production Suspension and June Production Plan

Toyota City, Japan, May 24, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

The global production plan for June is approximately 850,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 600,000 units overseas). Due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, we have adjusted our production plan by tens of thousands of units globally from the number provided to our suppliers at the beginning of the year.

The average global production plan from June through August is around 850,000 units, and 9.7 million units for the full period of fiscal year 2023. The shortage of semiconductors, spread of COVID-19 and other factors are making it difficult to look ahead, but we will continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

Due to parts supply shortages caused by the lockdown in Shanghai, we have decided to suspend operations in May and in June. The following is the suspension schedule of domestic operations in May and in June.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37370481.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
