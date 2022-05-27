Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 27, 2022
Friday, 27 May 2022, 16:54 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production in June

Toyota City, Japan, May 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

We recently announced the suspension of operations at some domestic plants in Japan in May/June and the global production plan for June (May/June Production Suspension and June Production Plan). Due to the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai, we have further decided to suspend operations at some of our domestic plants for the week of June 6 (Monday).

The number of units affected by this additional suspension is approximately 50,000 units. As a result of this review, the global production plan for June is expected to be approximately 800,000 units (approx. 200,000 units in Japan and approx. 600,000 units overseas).

The average global production plan from June through August is around 850,000 units per month and 9.7 million units for the full period of Fiscal Year 2023. Although it is very difficult to estimate the current supply situation of parts due to the ongoing lockdown in Shanghai, and there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower, we will do our utmost to minimize the sudden decrease in production while closely examining the parts supply.

As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

For the full details, visit: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37388014.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

