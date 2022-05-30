Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
ESI and Redd+E Announce Partnership; Schedule ESI Singapore in July
Taking place over 5-7th July, ESI Singapore is Esports Insider's first in-person event in the Asia Pacific region, bringing together industry experts and decision makers, as well as brands, media, investors and more.

- The event signifies a joint venture from ESI and Redd+E, with both companies committing to a closer and wider long term collaboration for esports and gaming business and activities in the region
- ESI Singapore will see 200+ attendees, 50+ speakers and two jam-packed days of in-person learning, discussion, networking and entertainment
- There will be a focus on Web3 applications in esports, the wider commercial challenges and opportunities, investment, esports ecosystem deep dives and more
- The Clutch, ESI's prestigious pitch investment competition, returns in a physical format
- Tickets are available now with an Early bird promotion until 27th May

Singapore, May 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading global B2B esports and media company, Esports Insider (ESI), is excited to announce its second Major flagship event of the year, ESI Singapore taking place on 5-7th July.


Alongside the announcement ESI is delighted to unveil a long term commitment with Redd+E, resulting in the event becoming an exciting joint venture. ESI Singapore will connect some of the largest global brands with decision makers and industry leaders in and around the esports industry.

Taking place at Chijmes, a historic 160-year-old convent in the heart of Singapore's Civic & Cultural District, the event is set to showcase ESI's established blend of top notch networking, education and content to the Lion City for the very first time. Confirmed speakers include individuals from the likes of MOONTON, AFC Ajax, ESL Gaming and more.

The in-person event promises to combine the best of traditional esports conferences with exciting new ways to network and entertain. There'll also be the chance to connect with well-known global brands and esports stakeholders, ranging from teams and tournament operators to game developers, publishers and everyone in between through unrivalled networking opportunities.

Alongside ESI Singapore, Esports Insider's pitch investment competition The Clutch (https://esportsinsider.com/the-clutch/), will also make its return in a physical format and will be integrated into the esports business event. With applications now open (bit.ly/3z6hMtt), esports focused startups can enter to take part in this prestigious competition taking place on July 7th.

Redd+E, an esports-focused subsidiary of Singapore-based marketing agency Reddentes Sports, will work alongside ESI to deliver the first event of its kind and stature in the APAC region.

Yip Ren Kai, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Redd+E, said, "Esports in the Asia Pacific region is creating momentum, expanding influence and rising in economic value. To host a conference, especially to develop an in-depth understanding of the industry is what we are hoping to kick-start and value-add.

So we are really excited to partner with Esports Insider to bring their signature esports conference to the region for the very first time, and to showcase the opportunities esports can bring to the market."

ESI Singapore will feature 50+ speakers, over 200 attendees, a collective of panels, keynotes and brand showcases, which combine to create two days of in-depth discussions covering key topics at the heart of esports.

The themes covered at ESI Singapore on 6-7th July will be:-

Day One:
- Commercialisation challenges & opportunities
- Esports ecosystem deep dives, with a focus on SEA & APAC regions

Day Two:
- Investment, and crossover industries including Web3, blockchain, marketing, and advertising
- A look into how SEA can welcome international esports entities into its space

ESI and Redd+E will also reveal a more detailed agenda for ESI Singapore soon.

Sam Cooke, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Esports Insider, said, "As we look to bolster our events business, Singapore was a no-brainer when it came to deciding where to expand to next. Southeast Asia is a hotspot for esports. So, we can't wait to provide panels and networking opportunities at ESI Singapore that help showcase this ever growing sector.

Having Redd+E on board also provides a great opportunity for us to deliver the best event we can do in APAC. I can't wait to see some of you there!"

Follow Esports Insider on Twitter (https://twitter.com/esportsinsider) for the latest updates, and sign up to the twice-weekly ESI Dispatch Newsletter, https://esportsinsider.com/newsletters/.

About Esports Insider

Based in London and founded in 2016, Esports Insider is an industry-focused esports news platform, B2B agency, media and events company.

ESI runs a world-leading and international esports industry news site, operates The Esports Journal magazine and has run more industry events than any other company globally, from London to Los Angeles. Other arms of the company include ESI Media, as well as ESI Connect, its agency arm which offers services across Brokerage, Consultancy and Campaign Activation.

General Enquiries: info@esportsinsider.com
PRs & pitches: news@esportsinsider.com

About Redd+E Pte Ltd

Redd+E, through its parent company Reddentes Sports is a marketing agency that delivers smart and impactful solutions in the areas of sport and esports.

Our services include media rights consulting, commercialisation development, event consulting, project management, organisational consultancy for sports associations, athlete management and marketing consultancy. Our goal is to provide services and value to transform organisations, businesses and communities by achieving their objectives through esports.

For more information, visit www.reddentessports.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Reddentes Sport / Esports Insider
Sectors: Trade Shows, Gaming
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

