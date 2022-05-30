Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, 30 May 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: The Golden Duck Co.
The Golden Duck's Savoury Snacks to Debut in Malaysian Physical Stores
Salted egg yolk-coated fish skin crisps now available in Village Grocer and Family Mart outlets

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysians should brace themselves for more-ish savoury snacks as Singapore's The Golden Duck Co., purveyor of delicious fish skin crisps and potato wedges coated in salted egg yolk, is finally available in physical stores in the country now.



The Golden Duck, founded by Mr. Jonathan Shen and Mr. Christopher Hwang in 2015, has since 2018 become one of the leading savoury brands in Singapore, where it is available at most major retailers in multiple locations as well as online in 15 countries including China, Mauritius, The Philippines, Australia, United States, Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jonathan, co-founder of The Golden Duck, said, "We are really excited that our products will now be available in physical stores in Malaysia. We know many Malaysians are familiar with the taste of our products and now they can easily buy it off the shelves and online when they have the cravings."

The Golden Duck had debuted in November 2015 in a pop-up store in a mall and very quickly gathered a following, with the popularity of their salted egg yolk-coated potato wedges prompting the duo to limit purchases to five bags per customer.

Jonathan and Christopher earned themselves a spot in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2017 as successful entrepreneurs after the snacks they sold became popular among Singaporeans, who consumed an average of 10,000 bags a week by 2017. Today, The Golden Duck produces up to 300,000 bags a day from its factory in Singapore.

"We are offering a healthy option with flavour and quality sourced from ingredients across Asia as we want our snacks to stand out. Fish skin crisps coated with salted egg yolk and other flavours such as Sichuan Mala or Chili Crab will liven up a weekend gathering or make for an accompaniment to a movie," Christopher, co-founder of The Golden Duck said.

The Golden Duck's five main products include Salted Egg Yolk Fish Skin Crisps, Salted Egg Yolk Potato Ridges, Chilli Crab Seaweed Tempura, Salted-Egg Crab Seaweed Tempura and Bangkok Tom Yum Goong Gourmet Mix.

The Golden Duck products is now available in Village Grocer and Family Mart outlets as well as on their Website and Lazada.
- Website: https://www.thegoldenduck.co/collections/gourmetsnacks
- Lazada: https://tinyurl.com/golden-duck

The Golden Duck Co.: https://www.thegoldenduck.co/


