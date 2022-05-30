Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, 30 May 2022, 12:51 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.

We revised production plans to be more reasonably in line with recent realities and positioned the period from April to June as an "intentional pause." The production plan for April was formulated based on this approach, but due to the impact from the lockdown in Shanghai, China, production was lower than planned.

Conditions remain unclear regarding trends for both COVID-19 and parts supplies, but we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.

Announced on 3/17 Global production plan for April is approximately 750,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas)

For the full report, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202204.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
