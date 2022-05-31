Monday, 30 May 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PLS Plantations Berhad PLS Plantations profits surge by 411.5% to RM13.3 million Positive year-on-year performance driven by booming demand for durian and steady contributions from sale of fresh fruit bunches

Key Financial and Performance Highlights (Q3FY2022 versus Q4FY2021):

- Profit after tax at RM13.3 million, up by 411.5%

- Improved revenues by almost 1.6x to RM32.1 million, up by 169.8%

- Profit before tax is 455.1% higher, at RM16.1 million

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PLS Plantations Berhad today announced a 411.5% jump in their net profit for their third quarter financial performance for the period ended 31 March 2022 (Q3FY2022). The Company recorded a net profit before tax (PBT) of RM16.1 million, 455.1% higher compared to RM2.9 million recorded in the corresponding quarter for the period ended 31 March 2021 (Q4FY2021). PLS Plantations' net profit after taxation and minority interest (PATMI) in Q3FY2022 came in at RM12.4 million, 416.7% higher than RM2.4 million in Q4FY2021. Total revenue climbed to RM32.1 million, an increase of 169.8% from RM 18.9 million in Q4FY2021. The increase in revenue and PBT were mainly attributed to the improved contribution made from the sales of fresh fruit bunches (FFB), and frozen durian products from international markets, especially China, as well as the collection of progress payment monies generated under the construction arm.



PLS Plantations' PATMI for the quarter stood at RM12.4 million, 67.6% higher than RM7.4 million recorded in the preceding quarter ended 31 December 2021 (Q2FY2022). However, total revenue recorded in Q3FY2022 saw a drop of 44% to RM32.1 million, compared to RM57.3 million in Q2FY2022. The lower revenue for the period was attributed to the off-peak durian cycle that resulted in lower harvest numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 2.88 sen (fully diluted) compared to 0.58 sen in Q4FY2021.



PLS Plantations' Executive Vice Chairman, Tan Sri Dato' Lim Kang Hoo highlighted, "PLS is working hard to continue the strong execution of our turnaround plan in order to meet our targets and aspirations. In addition to diversifying our revenue streams and improving our operational mechanisms, we have been building the organisation's bench strength by bringing onboard experienced talent from the industry as well as promoting from within, capable members of the company to senior management positions. Growing our staff strength is crucial - to which PLS has been prioritising the hiring of bright, local talent as the Company ventures into other agricultural and cash crops segments."



Tan Sri Dato' Lim concluded, "In addition, we have also set the baseline for our sustainability journey and will be working towards rolling out a sustainability framework to guide our business and operations. Since our Silver3 rating from RAM Sustainability, we have established a ESG working committee to further develop and refine our processes and structures as we continue our progress towards becoming the nation's leading sustainable agrofood company. We remain guided by ESG values as we move towards future proofing the Company whilst supporting our country's food security goals."



About PLS Plantations Berhad



PLS Plantations was incorporated in Malaysia in 1987 and was listed on the Second Board of Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in 1994. Currently listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, PLS and its subsidiaries are involved in the management and operation of forest, oil palm and durian plantations, as well as the processing, distribution and sale of durian products.



Forward-Looking Statements



The statement included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," or "believe." These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations about future event. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to our ability to win additional business. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future result, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not rely upon forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this press release; as such, they should not be unduly relied upon as circumstances change. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



PLS Plantations Berhad: https://plsplantations.my/

PLS Plantations Berhad: 9695 / [BURSA: PLS]





