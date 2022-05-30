Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Monday, 30 May 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: goGame Pte. Ltd.
GoGame Announces Investment in Slime Royale

Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - goGame recently announced an investment in NFT Game: Slime Royale - the NFT game with Action RPG style, adorable 3D graphics and a balanced economic system. Although the crypto market is undergoing a difficult period, Slime Royale still won over hundreds of candidates and received a generous investment from goGame.

CEO & Founder of goGame, Mr. David Ng speaks highly of Slime Royale and shared their reasons of investing in Slime Royale, "We strongly believe in Slime Royale team's ability to create fun and high-quality games and we are particularly impressed by Slime Royale's ability to create a robust game economy management system that aims to balance and maintain the coin value for a longer period of time, which is not seen in other live games in the market so far. Having successful NFT presales and Alpha Test phases is proof that the team is committed to what they set out to do ? creating a game that players would want to continue playing for a long time even after ROI is achieved."

Mr David Ng further shared his thoughts on NFT games, "We recognize that the rising NFT games is not just an unstoppable trend and also a natural and sensible development in the gaming world. It makes sense that players who spend a substantial amount of time and money in games be rewarded with ownership of in-game assets and be able to monetize their time and effort invested in games. This is a win-win situation for both game developers and players, where developers focus on creating high-quality games to suit the players' needs and motivated players benefit by earning digital assets of real value through playing games."

According to the updates from Slime Royale, goGame's investment will be used in helping them create a game that not only adds value to gaming but also brings profits to players with a stable revenue-sharing model.

For more information, visit the official site at: https://slimeroyale.com/

About GoGame

Go Game Pte Ltd is a game company headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Founded in July 2015 by industry veteran David Ng, the company first made headlines for securing major investments from gaming giant and venture capitalist. Today, GoGame manages many well-known clients to help deliver delightful content to the world.

Media contacts
Huang JianFei, goGame Pte. Ltd.
Email: jianfei.huang@gogame.net
Website: https://gogame.net/

