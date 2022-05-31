Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Hitachi Astemo Miyagi Plant commences mass production of EV inverters to meet increasing demand

TOKYO, May 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. today announced the start of mass production of electric vehicle inverters at its Miyagi No.4 Plant, located in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture, to meet the increasing demand for electrification products.

Hitachi Astemo Miyagi No.4 Plant

There is increasing demand for electric vehicles globally due to the eminent role they play in achieving carbon neutral and carbon emissions reduction targets set by governments. To meet this increasing demand, Hitachi Astemo has expanded its production capabilities and product line-up of core components for electric vehicles, such as motors and inverters, through the establishment of manufacturing subsidiaries and the four company integration which was completed in January 2021. To date, Hitachi Astemo had manufactured electric vehicle motors and inverters, a core component that controls the operation of the power generator, at its plant in Kakuda, Miyagi Prefecture. However, to further expand production capabilities, Hitachi Astemo has decided to commence mass production of these products at its Miyagi No.4 Plant in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture, which was newly built in March 2021.

Hitachi Astemo is committed to providing advanced mobility solutions that contribute to improving safety and comfort, and environmental conservation. By doing so, we contribute to creating a more sustainable society and value for our OEM customers.

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at
https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.


