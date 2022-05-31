Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Monday, 30 May 2022, 19:15 HKT/SGT
Source: mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in April 2022 decreased 52.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2022]
- CX-5: 15,026 units (down 44.1% year on year)
- CX-30: 3,426 units (down 44.8%)
- MAZDA3: 3,203 units (down 64.4%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in April 2022 decreased 44.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2022]
- CX-30: 5,026 units (down 37.6% year on year)
- MAZDA3: 3,505 units (down 61.2%)
- MAZDA2: 3,005 units (down 14.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

- Mazda-s domestic sales volume in April 2022 decreased 15.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
- Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 2.6% total market share (unchanged).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2022]
- CX-5: 1,562 units (up 59.1% year on year)
- MAZDA2: 1,125 units (down 21.2%)
- MAZDA3: 532 units (down 0.6%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in April 2022 decreased 49.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2022]
- CX-5: 17,508 units (down 41.0% year on year)
- MAZDA3: 3,349 units (down 55.8%)
- CX-9: 2,362 units (down 60.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in April 2022 decreased 22.7% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2022]
- CX-5: 32,589 units (down 5.4% year on year)
- CX-30: 14,339 units (down 25.8%)
- MAZDA3: 13,510 units (down 29.5%)

For the detailed report, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202205/220530a.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

