Source: Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited Asia Pioneer Entertainment Launches its first virtual Macau Tourism Project in The Sandbox Metaverse New Business Gamifies Virtually Immersive Travel and Hospitality Experience

HONG KONG, May 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Macau leading gaming equipment supplier Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8400) subsidiary, APE Digital Creations Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "APE") is pleased to announce the launch of Mini Macau, a metaverse experience for digital travelers to virtually explore amazing Macau tourist attractions.

Entrance of Mini Macau on The Sandbox Game via The Senado Square

Built on The Sandbox Game platform, Mini Macau is a new APE business project targeting digital tourists who are unable to travel to major resort destinations due to COVID restrictions. Mini Macau's virtual land consists of some of the most famous Macau tourist attractions such as the Macau Tower, The Senado Square, Ruins of St Paul's and the Ah Ma temple; initially launched on The Sandbox's Game Maker gallery.



Players can download The Sandbox Game Maker and find Mini Macau in Draft Gallery: https://www.sandbox.game/en/create/game-maker/.



APE Holding's CFO and Executive Director Mr Tony Chan Chi Lun said, "The launch of Mini Macau is APE's first foray into the metaverse via Sandbox. We are delighted to have three local real-life Macau brands in our Mini Macau: Choi Heong Yuen Bakery, Seng Fung Jewellery and O Junco de 9 Jades restaurant. The virtual mini-shops have been built to showcase our cooperation with real retail brands from Macau on the metaverse. To engage with players/digital travellers, we have designed two skill-based games: The "Fortune Cookie" treasure hunt and "Avoid the Tourists" games. Players that complete these challenges can win real life prizes redeemable in Macau. We hope to expand Mini Macau to other Macanese brands for advertising and for online to offline booking/ecommerce opportunities."



Mr Chan also stated: "Mini Macau will serve as a prototype for the future development of our own metaverse travel and hospitality platform, called the "Resortverse." In our Resortverse, we plan to bring real life resorts and travel destinations into the metaverse and provide a platform with gamification and rewards. Our travel and hospitality metaverse platform will enable resorts and merchants to engage with digital travellers with online gamification and offer real offline rewards and coupons that can benefit their businesses. An increase in virtual travel through our immersive metaverse would attract new foot traffic to real life resorts and travel destinations. Our plan is to launch our Resortverse travel and hospitality platform by year end 2022."



About APE Holdings

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd. is a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's GEM Market with ticker symbol 8400.hk. In 2022, APE formed APE Digital Creations Ltd. to engage in digital businesses and participate in opportunities related to the metaverse. Please visit http://www.apemacau.com for more information on Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd and APE Digital Creations Ltd.



About Mini Macau

Mini Macau is APE's prototype project into the metaverse built on The Sandbox Game. The metaverse experience comprises of digital representations of top tourist attractions of Macau such as Ruins of St.Paul's, Macau Tower, The Senado Square and Ah Ma temple. Digital visitors can play the interactive games in Mini Macau to win real life rewards from Macau merchants redeemable in Macau. Please visit https://www.mini-macau.com and https://linktr.ee/asia_tigers_club for more information.



About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand, with partnerships with major IPs and brands such as Adidas, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, and more. Built on its existing Sandbox IP with more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit http://www.sandbox.game and follow their regular updates on Twitter, Medium and Discord.



