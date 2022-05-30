Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT
MetaMate Releases Its Official Mainnet Version of a Unique Social and Dating Metaverse

Panama City, Panama, May 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MetaMate is a pioneering project in MetaFi and SocialFi - the first to combine a digital dating platform and an NFT Metaverse SocialFi. Realizing the shortcomings of many current GameFi that solely focus on Play-to-earn, the development team of MetaMate has used the Dating-to-earn feature as a breakthrough and innovative progress. Following the success of IDOs on five major launchpads, MetaMate had officially launched its Mainnet version by the end of April, in which the earning feature was fully developed and deployed for users.

During the project implementation, MetaMate has made many major achievements. Recently, it has received a great investment from Bluezilla as the main backer. Bluezilla is known as an extremely reputable backer in the blockchain world. With a mutual vision to bring in an innovative idea of combining SocialFi and MetaFi, Bluezilla's presence is believed to strengthen the success of MetaMate project.

With $MTM token listed on MEXC and PancakeSwap, players can be assured about a secure and complete ecosystem inside MetaMate's metaverse.

Dating-to-earn feature in MetaMate

In MetaMate metaverse, players can swipe, match, and chat with a partner, similar to normal dating apps. Couples can also play exciting dating mini-games, go on a date with their partners, and enjoy other in-app social activities. With MetaMate's unique date-to-earn feature, players can have fun and monetize their dating experience at the same time.

Casual Gameplay

In order to attract both traditional players as well as Crypto enthusiasts, the Gameplay in MetaMate is tailored to be casual and fun with three different Modes - Life Simulation, Single Play Minigames, and Matching & Dating Mode.

The 3 minigames that will be released one after another during the first stage of the project are Disco Fever - A Dancing game; Mingle Town Madness - a Racing game, and Dream Star Chef - A Restaurant Managing game. These are the 3 minigames that will be released within the first stage of the MetaMate project. There will be more exciting minigames integrated in the future.

Team

Core members of MetaMate projects are young people who have huge ambitions to create a platform introducing and combining the most popular trends.

The project's core team members are professionals in various areas, especially in blockchain, game development, marketing, finance... With the experience and enthusiasm of the team members, as well as the dream towards a global project, MetaMate will surely be a great project to the community.

SOURCE: MetaMate Inc.




MetaMate Releases Its Official Mainnet Version of a Unique Social and Dating Metaverse  
