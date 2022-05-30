Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CIEP
The 20th CIEP: Serving Scientific and Technological Innovation and Promoting Talent Exchange

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 20th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals opened online on the afternoon of May 26, and held simultaneously the Shenzhen Forum with the theme of"Accelerating the Construction of Talent Centers and Innovation Hubs of Global Importance."


"Adhering to the idea that talent is the primary resource and following the strategy of talent-led development, China has formed a good atmosphere of 'pool all kinds of talent and put them to the best use'," said Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology of China.

China has established scientific and technological cooperation with more than 160 countries and regions worldwide and is a part of more than 200 international organizations and multilateral mechanisms.

Committed to further opening up its science and technology sector with a broader vision and more practical measures, China will continue to facilitate connections on innovation strategies and communications on policies.

China will actively build an international science and technology cooperation platform for various innovation entities and researchers and promote exchanges between global talents from all fields and levels.

The Conference on International Exchange of Professionals is committed to promoting mutually beneficial international scientific and technological cooperation and facilitating exchanges between worldwide talents, providing a fertile ground for collaboration and setting up a stage for talents from all over the world.

Already become an exhibition and trade fair for worldwide scientific and technological innovation achievements and international talent exchanges, the conference is now an important platform and well-known brand gathering global innovation resources.

This year's conference has set up online service zones such as "Virtual Exhibition Hall", "Project Cooperation" and "Online Recruitment" on its official website.

In the future, such an online platform will become a stage for a series of exhibitions, forums, discussions, matchmaking and exchanging activities.

Email: wangchan@ciep.gov.cn
Website: https://www.ciep.gov.cn/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: CIEP
Sectors: Trade Shows, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ApostolicDAO Announces First-Ever Saint NFTs  
June 1, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Appoints the Principal Contractor and Operations & Maintenance Provider for its Richborough Energy Park Battery Storage System in the UK  
May 31, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
The 20th CIEP: Serving Scientific and Technological Innovation and Promoting Talent Exchange  
May 31, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
MetaMate Releases Its Official Mainnet Version of a Unique Social and Dating Metaverse  
May 31, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Yokogawa and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Undertake AI-enabled Robot System Project for the Nippon Foundation - DeepStar Joint Research & Development Program   
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 3:51:00 PM
Asia Pioneer Entertainment Launches its first virtual Macau Tourism Project in The Sandbox Metaverse  
May 31, 2022 15:41 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Opened the New Demonstration and Collaboration Base "Advanced-Technology Innovation Center Naka"  
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 2:07:00 PM
Start-up Express Pitching Final takes place on 15 June  
May 31, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Signing of a Basic Agreement between Futaba Town, Namie Town, AEON TOHOKU, and Toyota for the Establishment of a Wide Area Mobile Retail Business in Specified Reconstruction and Revitalization Bases  
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 10:01:00 AM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2022  
Monday, May 30, 2022 7:15:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Environment Expo 2022
4  -  6   June
Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       