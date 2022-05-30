Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CIEP The 20th CIEP: Serving Scientific and Technological Innovation and Promoting Talent Exchange

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 20th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals opened online on the afternoon of May 26, and held simultaneously the Shenzhen Forum with the theme of"Accelerating the Construction of Talent Centers and Innovation Hubs of Global Importance."



"Adhering to the idea that talent is the primary resource and following the strategy of talent-led development, China has formed a good atmosphere of 'pool all kinds of talent and put them to the best use'," said Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology of China.



China has established scientific and technological cooperation with more than 160 countries and regions worldwide and is a part of more than 200 international organizations and multilateral mechanisms.



Committed to further opening up its science and technology sector with a broader vision and more practical measures, China will continue to facilitate connections on innovation strategies and communications on policies.



China will actively build an international science and technology cooperation platform for various innovation entities and researchers and promote exchanges between global talents from all fields and levels.



The Conference on International Exchange of Professionals is committed to promoting mutually beneficial international scientific and technological cooperation and facilitating exchanges between worldwide talents, providing a fertile ground for collaboration and setting up a stage for talents from all over the world.



Already become an exhibition and trade fair for worldwide scientific and technological innovation achievements and international talent exchanges, the conference is now an important platform and well-known brand gathering global innovation resources.



This year's conference has set up online service zones such as "Virtual Exhibition Hall", "Project Cooperation" and "Online Recruitment" on its official website.



In the future, such an online platform will become a stage for a series of exhibitions, forums, discussions, matchmaking and exchanging activities.



