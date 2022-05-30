Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Apostolic Dao
ApostolicDAO Announces First-Ever Saint NFTs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ApostolicDAO, a new Christian Web3 community project, has announced its NFT collection, the "All Saints NFTs". These NFTs will be digital icons for anyone interested in participating in online Christian charity, with all profits will be directed to the ApostolicDAO's treasury. These NFTs will allow their holders to participate in the proposal and funding of Christian projects through governance of the ApostolicDAO and its treasury. Going forward, the ApostolicDAO will not only operate as a community for Web3 Christians, but also a seed fund to help prospective entrepreneurs and altruistic charity organizers.

A quote from the ApostolicDAO's founder, Isaac Schick, explains the project as, "Web3 meets Christian good will. We hope to help bring Christian Charity to a space that not many Christians have felt noticed. What better way to start that off than with a collection of digital icons of the Saints."

The saint icons (All Saints NFTs) are being designed by Deacon Laurence Klimecki, who has a master's degree in Sacred Art from Pontifex University and has been studying and creating images of the saints for several decades. "With over 1,500 plus different recognized saints, giving each image the love and care it deserves in such a short timeframe would be near impossible for most artists. I'm very thankful I am able to provide my decades of study and experience to ensure that these icons are done right."

Apostolic Dao's NFT Collection will be launching on the Ethereum network with a total number of 10k pieces of digital art. The first release projected for august will be in the amount of the holy number 777. The discord has recently been opened and is accepting community members who would like to earn a spot on what is called a "Whitelist". A whitelist is a collection of people who would like to be included with special access to the mint parameters. As the project develops over the next few months, transparency, trust, and education will be at the forefront of ADAO's outreach to community members.

Apostolic Dao bridges the gap between Religion and Defi. They are a pioneer of the industry, creating, executing, and reaching a subsector of the market that has not been accessed yet. With big things still in the pipeline, it's going to be a fun ride to watch as this project grows from the ground up organically.

Call to Action: Join Our Discord https://discord.gg/Sj9Hg89srU

Media Contact
Founders, Apostolic Dao
Email: Support@ApostolicDao.com
Website: https://www.apostolicdao.com/

SOURCE: Apostolic Dao




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Apostolic Dao

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ApostolicDAO Announces First-Ever Saint NFTs  
June 1, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Appoints the Principal Contractor and Operations & Maintenance Provider for its Richborough Energy Park Battery Storage System in the UK  
May 31, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
The 20th CIEP: Serving Scientific and Technological Innovation and Promoting Talent Exchange  
May 31, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
MetaMate Releases Its Official Mainnet Version of a Unique Social and Dating Metaverse  
May 31, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Yokogawa and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Undertake AI-enabled Robot System Project for the Nippon Foundation - DeepStar Joint Research & Development Program   
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 3:51:00 PM
Asia Pioneer Entertainment Launches its first virtual Macau Tourism Project in The Sandbox Metaverse  
May 31, 2022 15:41 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Opened the New Demonstration and Collaboration Base "Advanced-Technology Innovation Center Naka"  
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 2:07:00 PM
Start-up Express Pitching Final takes place on 15 June  
May 31, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Signing of a Basic Agreement between Futaba Town, Namie Town, AEON TOHOKU, and Toyota for the Establishment of a Wide Area Mobile Retail Business in Specified Reconstruction and Revitalization Bases  
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 10:01:00 AM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2022  
Monday, May 30, 2022 7:15:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Environment Expo 2022
4  -  6   June
Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       