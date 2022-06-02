Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 2, 2022
Thursday, 2 June 2022, 12:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Releases Storage Battery System for Residential Use Based on Electrified Vehicle Battery Technology
Provides electricity to homes both for normal usage and emergencies, supporting a stress-free lifestyle

TOKYO, June 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has developed batteries based on the concept of "safe, long service life, high-quality, good value for price, and high performance" so that customers can use them with peace of mind. This technology utilizing many years of electrified vehicle development as well as on-board parts and units have been used to create the O-Uchi Kyuden System(1), a home storage battery system. Pre-orders for the system start today, and sales in Japan will begin in August through home builders and general construction companies.

O-Uchi Kyuden System configuration diagram

The O-Uchi Kyuden System uses electrified vehicle battery technology such as Toyota's battery control to provide a rated capacity of 8.7 kWh and a rated output of 5.5 kWh. This ensures safety and provides a supply of electricity to the entire home not just in normal situations, but even during power outages caused by natural disasters.

In addition, by linking with a photovoltaic system, it can supply the appropriate amount of electricity based on customer needs throughout the day and night. Toyota believes that using this system will encourage the use of solar power which is a renewable energy.

Unique to Toyota, the system supports supplying power(2) from electrified vehicles (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) at 100V AC, and can use electricity stored in electrified vehicles as a backup power source during power outages, allowing users to live with peace of mind.

In addition, future moves to IoT using a wireless LAN router connected to a hybrid power conditioner allow for storage capacity, operation mode, and other settings to be viewed and set in real-time from a dedicated app on a smartphone or tablet(3) (as of now, only available in Japanese).

(1) O-Uchi Kyuden System is a registered trademark of Toyota
(2) The maximum output from the vehicle supply adapter is 1.1 kWh
(3) Requires iOS 14.2 or later, Android 7.0 or later


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation, Smart Cities
Toyota Motor Corporation
June 2, 2022 10:59 HKT/SGT
