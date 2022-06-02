Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 2, 2022
Thursday, 2 June 2022, 17:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
Solomon Systech Garnered "The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2021 - Outstanding Financial Performance Award"

HONG KONG, June 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Solomon Systech (International) Limited ("Solomon Systech" or the "Group", HKEX stock code: 2878) is a leading semiconductor group providing integrated circuit ("IC") products and system solutions. Adopting a "fabless" business model, Solomon Systech specializes in the design, development and sales of IC products and system solutions that enable a wide range of display and touch applications for smartphones, tablets, TVs/monitors, notebooks and other smart devices, including wearables, electronic shelf labels ("ESL"), healthcare devices, smart home devices, as well as industrial appliances, etc. The Group recently was honored with the "The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2021 - Outstanding Financial Performance Award" which recognizes the Company's outstanding financial performance in 2021.

Mr. HO Yiu Hong, Victor (left), Finance Director and Company Secretary of Solomon Systech, received "The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2021" on behalf of the Group

"The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2021" was hosted by "Capital Platform HK" to recognize listed enterprises with rapid growth in financial performance and far-reaching economic contributions. The 13 award-winning enterprises are strictly selected by the Editorial Committee of Capital to acknowledge their outstanding achievements based on their outstanding financial performance, future prospects to deliver excellent stories and to bring sustainable returns to investors. The award ceremony of "The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2021" was honored to have Mr. KP Chan, GBS, JP, a member of the Legislative Council to be the officiating guest to deliver the speech and present the awards.

Solomon Systech has achieved brilliant performance in 2021, made a record high shipment quantity of over 395.7 million units and reached a sales revenue of US$168.1 million, an increase of over 38.6% as compared to that of 2020. The Group's average gross profit margin was significantly improved by over 10.4 percentage points to 40.0% in 2021 from 29.6% in 2020. Profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased by over 103.0% to US$23.8 million, and earnings per share was 1.0 US cents, up 100% from 2020.

Mr. HO Yiu Hong, Victor, Finance Director and Company Secretary of Solomon Systech attended the award ceremony and said, "We are honored to receive "The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2021" which affirms the market's recognition of Company's financial performance and contribution to technology innovation. Under the enduring efforts of our colleagues and the continuous support of business partners, the Company achieved an excellent result in 2021. The Award highlights the significance of "Technology and Innovation" to human well-being and development. "Technology and Innovation" plays an increasingly important role in the economic development and the advancement of any society."



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Electronics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Klaystore, the Kalytn Network-based Metaverse Service, Launches the First Minting  
June 2, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Solomon Systech Garnered "The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2021 - Outstanding Financial Performance Award"  
June 2, 2022 17:55 HKT/SGT
HG Semiconductor Enters into Cooperation Framework Agreement with China Titans Energy   
June 2, 2022 17:12 HKT/SGT
The 11th Edition of the Big CIO Show & Awards was Convened by CIOs to Broaden the Horizons of Leadership  
June 2, 2022 16:20 HKT/SGT
Novotech Sponsors Pre-ASCO China Summit Expert Panels on Early Phase Oncology Trials and Regulatory Strategy for China and US  
June 2, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Storage Battery System for Residential Use Based on Electrified Vehicle Battery Technology  
Thursday, June 2, 2022 12:32:00 PM
Toyota and Woven Planet Have Developed a New Portable Hydrogen Cartridge Prototype  
Thursday, June 2, 2022 10:59:00 AM
Connected Transactions Involving Subscription by Vivo Suzhou Fund and Centerlab for TOT BIOPHARM Shares  
June 2, 2022 09:37 HKT/SGT
The Summit at Lan Space Concludes Successfully  
June 2, 2022 00:31 HKT/SGT
The Summit at Lan Space Concludes Successfully  
June 2, 2022 00:31 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Environment Expo 2022
4  -  6   June
Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       