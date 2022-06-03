Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 3, 2022
Friday, 3 June 2022, 08:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: mazda
Commitment to Making Mazda Factories Worldwide Go Carbon Neutral by 2035

HIROSHIMA, Japan, June 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation, announced our commitment to making Mazda factories globally go carbon neutral by 2035, keeping an eye on our goal of making our whole supply chain carbon neutral by 2050.

Roadmap for CO2 emissions reduction

Mazda sees it as the core responsibility of any automotive manufacturer to do their part in curbing global warming by reducing CO2 emissions in every process of vehicle production, including manufacturing, transport, vehicle usage, recycling, etc. Consequently, Mazda has been actively engaged in carbon neutral initiatives.

To achieve carbon neutrality in Mazda factories around the globe by 2035, we plan to work closely with our partners and proceed via three pillars: (1) energy conservation, (2) shift to renewable energies, (3) introduction of carbon neutral fuels for in-house transportation.

The first pillar focuses on energy conservation efforts during the vehicle manufacturing processes, which emit large amounts of CO2. These include reduction of thermal energy through the development of low-temperature curing paints and improvement of energy conversion efficiency by optimizing processing technology.

Regarding the second pillar, i.e., shifting to renewable energy, Mazda recognizes the importance of not only making steps toward the company's carbon neutrality, but also that of contributing to the growth of the local economy. Therefore, we will participate proactively in efforts of the Carbon Neutral Electricity Promotion Subcommittee, which aims to expand the supply and demand of carbon neutral electricity throughout the Chugoku region. We are also considering various forms of decarbonization, such as low/carbon-free power generation in our plants and procurement of electricity from renewable energy suppliers.

For introduction of carbon neutral fuels, the third pillar of our initiatives, efforts include Mazda working toward using carbon neutral fuel for in-house transportation in cooperation with the Hiroshima Council for Automotive Industry-Academia-Government Collaboration which is promoting the practical use of next-generation biofuels.

Furthermore, we will capitalize on these initiatives conducted in Japan and use them as a basis to implement the optimal approach for each facility outside Japan.

Through these efforts, Mazda will continue to make steady steps toward the greater challenge of making our whole supply chain carbon neutral by 2050 and our endeavor to help create a future where we can coexist with our beautiful planet in harmony and forever.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

mazda
May 30, 2022 19:15 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2022
Apr 21, 2022 14:50 HKT/SGT
Renovated Mazda Museum Grand Reopening in May
Mar 30, 2022 16:27 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2022
Mar 9, 2022 12:29 HKT/SGT
New Mazda CX-60 Crossover SUV Makes Its Appearance in Europe
Feb 25, 2022 16:36 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2022
Feb 16, 2022 15:11 HKT/SGT
Mazda to Compete in Super Taikyu Series 2022 Endurance Race
Jan 28, 2022 15:54 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for December 2021 and for January through December 2021
Jan 27, 2022 18:06 HKT/SGT
Production of New Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV for North American Market Starts at New U.S. Plant
Dec 6, 2021 16:18 HKT/SGT
Mazda2 Hybrid to be Introduced in Europe
Nov 29, 2021 15:58 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for October 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       