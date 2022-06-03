Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 3, 2022
Friday, 3 June 2022, 15:37 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Lemborexant at The 36th Annual Sleep 2022 Meeting

TOKYO, June 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced a total of seven poster presentations including the latest data on its in-house discovered orexin receptor antagonist lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO) will be given at the 36th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (SLEEP 2022), to be held from June 4 to 8, 2022, in Charlotte, NC, the United States.

Major poster presentations include the results of a subgroup analysis of the Phase III 304 clinical study on the effect of lemborexant treatment in older adults with insomnia and objectives of short sleep which is characterized by sleeping fewer than six hours (Posters #171 and #172).

"DAYVIGO continues to serve as an important asset to Eisai's neurology portfolio and we look forward to presenting the findings from several analyses at this year's SLEEP Meeting," said Ivan Cheung, Eisai Inc., Senior Vice President, President Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co., Ltd. "Insomnia can lead to daytime consequences; fatigue, difficulty concentrating and irritability,(1),(2) and causes distress or impairs functioning in social and occupational settings. Eisai remains committed to our pursuit of helping people suffering from insomnia to help address unmet medical needs."

(1) Ferrie JE, et al. Sleep epidemiology - a rapidly growing field. Int J Epidemiol. 2011;40(6):1431-1437.
(2) Roth T. Insomnia: definition, prevalence, etiology and consequences. J Clin Sleep Med. 2007;3(5 Suppl):S7-S10

About Lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO)

Lemborexant, an orexin receptor antagonist, is Eisai's in-house discovered and developed small molecule that inhibits orexin neurotransmission by binding competitively to the two subtypes of orexin receptors (orexin receptor 1 and 2). Fast on/off receptor kinetics of lemborexant to orexin receptors may influence lemborexant's potential to facilitate improvements in sleep onset and maintenance with minimal morning residual effects. It has been approved for the treatment of insomnia in over 10 countries including Japan, the United States and countries in Asia.

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2022/news202244.html.


Source: Eisai
