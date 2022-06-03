Friday, 3 June 2022, 17:44 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Thermal Systems Receives Two 2022 "Demand Side Management Awards" for Contributions to Power Load Leveling, Energy Savings and Environmental Protection - Awards Presented by Heat Pump & Thermal Storage Technology Center of Japan -



- 'MSV2' air-cooled heat pump chillers receive Chairman's Award in Machinery & Equipment category

- Aquifer thermal energy storage (ATES) system receives Promotion Award in Integrated Systems category

- Leadership in air-conditioning and refrigeration systems attested by receipt of 4 awards in 2021

TOKYO, June 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received commendations in two categories of the 2022 "Demand Side Management Awards" sponsored by the Heat Pump & Thermal Storage Technology Center of Japan (HPTCJ), an organization that promotes the adoption of heat pumps and thermal storage systems through presentation of awards recognizing especially outstanding technologies that contribute to power load leveling. The "MSV2" series of high-efficiency air-cooled heat pump chillers adopting an "e-3D scroll" compressor(1) received the HPTCJ Chairman's Award in the Machinery & Equipment category, and the innovations in energy savings of the company's factory heating and cooling system using an aquifer thermal energy storage (ATES) system(2) received the HPTCJ Promotion Award in the Integrated Systems category.

Demand Side Management Awards Ceremony

The MSV2 heat pump chillers, which were launched in Japan's domestic market to respond to increasing refrigeration load demand, were highly acclaimed by HPTCJ for their contribution to power load leveling. Because they can be installed in multiple units through modular connection, outstanding energy-saving proposals can be offered to accommodate diverse thermal loads. Earlier, the MSV2 received the 2020 Energy Conservation Grand Prize sponsored by the Energy Conservation Center, Japan (ECCJ) and supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.



The ATES system, an air-conditioning system that makes use of unutilized stored geothermal heat, won high accolades for its significant proven energy savings and its potential environmental performance for maintaining an underground heat balance of zero on a full-year basis. The system is in operation at the MHI Thermal Systems Kobe Works, located on the grounds of the MHI Kobe Shipyard & Machinery Works. The HPTCJ award marks the system's third commendation, following receipt of the 2019 Japan Society of Civil Engineers Environmental Award and the 2021 ECCJ Energy Conservation Grand Prize.



MHI Thermal Systems is a leader in the air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment market, with products and technologies matching contemporary needs. The Company's prominence was demonstrated again last year with receipt of a total of four awards for innovative technologies that contribute to energy conservation and environmental protection. Now, with the addition of the two HPTCJ awards, we renew our strong commitment to develop products and technologies that will help the world save energy. By drawing on our collective technological capabilities enabled by our groupwide product synergies, we will strive ever more vigorously to achieve optimal thermal solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers.



(1) For further information:

www.mhi.com/news/191225.html

www.mhi.co.jp/technology/review/pdf/e572/e572140.pdf

(2) ATES enables use of sustainable unutilized heat energy. For further information:

www.mhi.com/news/211222.html



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





