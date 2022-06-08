Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 07:48 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: FMC Announcing FMC 2022; On June 12, the next chapter for musicians and filmmakers from around the world begins

LONDON, June 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Several months of intensive preparations are over, and the official countdown to the start and opening of registration for the FMC-Film Music Contest 2022 has begun.



FMC is a unique international music competition for composers of original music for film, TV, advertising and video games, and for filmmakers, videomakers and producers of audio-visual works of any genre.



The FMC international organizing team has prepared a number of changes and surprises for this year's competitors, and after rigorous work, we are happy to present the shape of our new collaborations and gradually publish all of this year's news.



Announcing the Launch of our New Website



The FMC organizing team is excited to announce the launch of our brand-new website! After months in the works, we are happy to officially share it with all of you. You can visit the official FMC 2022 website and check all the news and info here: www.fmcontest.com



New international media partnerships



FMC enjoys growing international popularity and media interest around the world. This year, we gladly and proudly welcome two truly exclusive top music media partners who will help FMC 2022 provide far-reaching international coverage.



Our first partner is a British music magazine which ranks among the world elite and has become a trusted and popular source over the last 35 years to professionals in the music industry for information about all the audio news.



SOS -- Sound On Sound

SOS -- Sound On Sound. "The world's premier audio recording technology magazine and the trusted resource for all things audio." Well-known and with a rich history, this magazine has informed musicians around the world for more than 35 years and is also a firm favourite of top record producers, mixing/sound engineers and recording artists.



SOS -- Sound On Sound, the exclusive media sponsor of FMC 2022, will keep you informed of news from this year's competition on its information channels. Our sponsor has also prepared special prizes for competitors.



Music Connection

We are also excited to announce a new media partner, the US monthly music-trade magazine Music Connection. Established in 1977, this magazine needs no introduction and is a reliable and popular source of information for professionals in the music industry.



Music Connection contains news about major events and festivals in the world and delivers all the important information from the global music industry. The magazine features interviews with the world's biggest stars, such as Bruno Mars, Sting, Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and others. It is a great honour to have this magazine on board, and we look forward to our partnership.



We are also pleased about ongoing media partnerships and cooperation with the ACN Newswire the globally recognized press release distributor.



Unique competition categories this year



This year's competition categories will once again deliver visually appealing materials (a feature drama film and a premiere action video game) for creative composers and the space to improve their composing skills. Filmmakers, video makers and production studios will be able to re-engage their original films, videos and series with original music. In a separate competition, audio categories aimed at instrumentalists, instrumental groups, bands, chamber groups, small and large orchestras, soloists, and sound designers will allow submission of previously completed compositions.



International representation of FMC at prestigious events abroad



Members of the FMC organizing team will travel to major European national tours in the coming weeks and months and personally attend several of the most important film events, festivals and markets. At these meetings, they will represent FMC in person and negotiate with potential partners about new collaborations and partnerships to keep pushing the event forward to new levels and bring exclusive content to competitors and fans for many years to come.



More news and information will be published in other press releases and articles on the official competition website.



