Singapore, June 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Aviation Festival Asia, the leading annual gathering of Asia's commercial aviation leaders, will take place in Singapore at Suntec Convention Centre on 14-15 June 2022. After an absence of more than three years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event marks the first time that the region's commercial aviation leaders have been able to gather together since 2019.



Over 1,500 of the region's leading commercial aviation players will gather together under one roof to share strategies to drive Asia's aviation industry forward as we move beyond the pandemic, under the theme of "Rethink. Rebuild. Recover."



Airlines already confirmed to attend the show include Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways, Garuda Indonesia, Etihad Airways, Delta, Cebu Pacific, Finnair, Fiji Airways, Firefly, IndiGo, Gulf Air, United Airlines, KLM, Jetstar, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines and more, made even easier by the fact that Singapore now offers easy entry for all fully-vaccinated travellers.



"With borders across the region opening up, the Aviation Festival Asia team has been working tirelessly to bring this outstanding group of aviation leaders together under one roof for the first

time in years," says Paul Clark, Managing Director - Asia for Terrapinn. "With aviation traffic showing stronger signs of recovery across much of the region, returning demand for both business and leisure air travel and a real step up in recruitment drives by many airlines, this is the time to get these leaders together and chart the way forward as we look to rethink, rebuild and recover."



Aviation Festival Asia will cover 6 key content pillars across the two days: Aviation Marketing, Revenue & Distribution, Digital Airlines, Retail & Payments, IFEC and Human Capital. Attendees will be free to move between the content tracks as they wish. Speakers at the event include:



- Izham Ismail, Group Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Airlines

- Aloke Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Air India Express

- Riad Asmat, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia Malaysia

- Christian Draeger, VP Customer Experience, Star Alliance

- Rose Lam, Group Head of AirAsia Shop & Ancillary, airasia Super App

- Andrew Tan, Vice President, Changi Airport Group

- Melissa Vandersay, Lead for Loyalty Program Strategic Partnership, Etihad Airways

- Yanendra Weerakkody, Digital Transformation Lead, SriLankan Airlines

- Ashish Vikram, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, SpiceJet

- Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Group Chief Operations Officer, Malaysia Airlines

- Yola Isaac, Head of Frequent Flyer Department, Royal Jordanian Airlines

- Paurus Nekoo, Regional Distribution Manager, Asia Pacific, Lufthansa Group

- Jonathan Wan, Director of Global Marketing, Japan Airlines

- Ewa Danecka-Latka, Head of Crew Resources, Wizz Air



More than 120 sponsors and exhibitors will be onsite demonstrating the latest technologies and

innovations to help the region's airlines improve operations and generate new revenues, including Platinum Sponsor FLYR and Gold Sponsors such as Accenture, Dohop, Mastercard, Plusgrade, Retail in Motion (and more) and a host of innovative start-ups who are on the frontline of innovation.



About Aviation Festival Asia 2022



Aviation Festival Asia 2022 will take place at Suntec Convention Centre Singapore on 14-15 June 2022, in Halls 404-406. In line with Singapore government regulations, all attendees will be required to check in with their TraceTogether app and masks must be worn in accordance with the prevailing guidelines.



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something.



