  • Friday, June 10, 2022
Friday, 10 June 2022, 15:57 HKT/SGT
ApexBrasil Joins Hands with Inter-American Development Bank and the Federal Government of Brasil to Organise 5th Brasil Investment Forum
Actively Promotes the High-quality Investment Opportunities in Brasil

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency ("ApexBrasil") joins hands with Inter-American Development Bank and the Federal Government of Brasil to organize the 5th Brasil Investment Forum ("BIF" or the "forum"), the largest foreign investment forum in Latin America, from 14 June 2022 to 15 June 2022, presenting numbers of high-quality investment opportunities and highlighting the evolution of the business environment in Brasil.

The forum will bring together Brazilian federal and state government authorities as well as CEOs from leading multinationals. Various keynote presentations and discussions would be staged on BIF, covering a variety of hot topics including latest business environment in Brasil, innovative business models, equity investment initiatives, and movements in global value chains. During the forum, Brazilian authorities and global business leaders will also exchange views on the investment trends in certain strategic sectors, such as agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, real estate, innovation and information technology.

BIF not only features high-level panel discussions with government representatives and global business leaders, but also serves as a platform for public and private projects in Brasil to attract foreign investments and build stronger business network. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BIF will be in a hybrid format this year, with limited number of participants in-person. Several panels, authorities, executives from leading multinationals, and experts from various sectors, will be streamed with simultaneous translation into Portuguese and English. Participants will also be able to establish business connections and interact with potential economic partners in Brasil through the virtual booth. The networking platform will be made available to registrants ahead of the forum. Please find more details of BIF and make your free registration via the link below.

Brasil Investment Forum (BIF) 2022

Date and Time: June 14, 2022 - from 9am to 6pm (Brasilia time)
June 15, 2022 - from 9am to 12:30pm (Brasilia time)
Language: Portuguese and English
Registration link: https://www.brasilinvestmentforum.com/br/en.html
Participation fee: Free



