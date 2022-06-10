Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 10, 2022
Friday, 10 June 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Qmall
Qmall Expands Business to Metaverse

NEW YORK, NY, June 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Qmall, the Ukrainian crypto exchange, is to launch its Metaverse. Mykola Udianskyi, the founder of Qmall, is planning to realize this ambition by the end of 2022, believing that Metaverse is the future of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency is a true breakthrough and a new digital morality. Just like everything in the digital world, it is a dynamic and developing field. Nowadays, Metaverses are a working tool that will gain momentum in the next 3 years. The conversion of a certain crypt into NFT projects inside – like the purchase of real estate – is the Metaverse.

In fact, such activities are already on the market and need a push. Qmall is to create a Metaverse with major influencers. Everybody who is in the Metaverse will have their own areas and houses. They will do whatever they want in the world of influencers: contact them, go to concerts, communicate at celebrity's houses. In addition, Metaverse will have the digital infrastructure of supermarkets, shopping malls, and other locations where it is possible to purchase different products and services for tokens.

The Metaverse economy spans both the digital and physical worlds. The main thing here is an element of a decentralized economy running on the blockchain.

Qmall Metaverse will become the first one created on the basis of crypto exchange. It will be a real breakthrough for Ukraine and the whole world: the launch will turn the Ukrainian crypto market into a lucrative investment.

'Metaverse is the future that is still coming – in the current form, it looks a little funny to me. But in 3-4 years it will not be funny at all. The same start had cryptocurrency. The situation is just like the birth of personal computers. Customers were amused with their first computers, but the story ended up with technologies that break the mind,' says Mykola Udianskyi.

Recently, Udianskyi was named Digital currency influencer at World Influencers and Blogger Awards 2022. It's a unique platform in the influencers industry for creating business networking.

Crypto metaverse seems to be a very perspective issue. Now Qmall is attracting popular influencers who would like to develop in the crypto world.

About Qmall

Qmall is a brand created by an international group of companies headquartered in Ukraine. It's been granted a European cryptocurrency license that allows Qmall's existing 100,000 plus users to now trade in Euro pairs with the lowest fees in the industry. Qmall creates innovative acquiring products that make the process of payment and accounting for cash and non-cash payments simple and convenient. At Qmall you can trade, exchange, store, and earn cryptocurrency. The company has started its cooperation with EasyPaySystem.ro, one of the largest payment systems in the EU, which has its own network of terminals covering all applications. Soon, European exchange customers will be able to fill in the balance in cash Euros throughout Europe.

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/qMall_Exchange
Twitter: https://twitter.com/QmallExchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qmall.io
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qmallexchange/about

Media Contact
Media team, Qmall
Email: listing@qmall.io, info@qmall.io
Website: https://qmall.io/

SOURCE: Qmall




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Qmall

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Qmall Expands Business to Metaverse  
June 10, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Hektar Asset Management Appoints New CEO  
June 10, 2022 20:30 HKT/SGT
BayWa r.e. wins big at Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022  
June 10, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
ApexBrasil Joins Hands with Inter-American Development Bank and the Federal Government of Brasil to Organise 5th Brasil Investment Forum   
June 10, 2022 15:57 HKT/SGT
Mazda Develops New Special Body Color Rhodium White Premium   
Friday, June 10, 2022 1:42:00 PM
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Completes Conceptual Design of VLGC Enabling Conversion of Main Fuel from LPG to Ammonia  
Friday, June 10, 2022 9:12:00 AM
MHI Thermal Systems Begins Mass Production of ZSX and ZS series for the European Market in June  
Friday, June 10, 2022 8:50:00 AM
Nojima Partners with GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation  
Friday, June 10, 2022 7:31:00 AM
Mastercard, KnowBe4, Perfios, Daon and many other tech giants to define the biggest fintech show in Africa  
June 9, 2022 18:17 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital Portfolio: Japan's NO.1 VTuber Operator ANYCOLOR Lists on the Tokyo Stock Exchange  
June 9, 2022 17:49 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       