Source: Princeton Digital Group Lendlease commences construction on 100 MW data centre campus in Japan for Princeton Digital Group

TOKYO, June 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Lendlease and Princeton Digital Group (PDG) today marked the commencement of construction of a 100 MW data center campus with a groundbreaking ceremony in Saitama City, north of Tokyo. This is the first project under Lendlease Data Centre Partners. Lendlease is developing and constructing the core and shell on a built-to-suit basis for PDG, on a long-term lease. PDG will invest in and operate the data center with its mechanical and electrical equipment. This data center will be one of the largest in Japan and is well poised to serve the hyperscale requirements of some of the world's largest cloud, commerce and content companies. The gross development value of the project post completion of all phases will be in excess of A$800 million for Lendlease, while PDG is investing US$1 billion of capital in this new data center.

Andrew Gauci, Lendlease Managing Director, Japan & Head of Telecoms and Data Infrastructure, Asia; Rangu Salgame, Princeton Digital Group Chairman & CEO; Justin Gabbani, Lendlease Chief Executive Officer Asia; and, Varoon Raghavan, Princeton Digital Group Chief Operating Officer (L-R) at the groundbreaking ceremony in Saitama City, Japan.

Artist's impression of the 100 MW data centre in Saitama City, Japan.

Located in Saitama City, 30 km north of central Tokyo, the facility is sited on approximately 33,000 sqm of land in one of the major commercial centers in the Greater Tokyo area. The phased development is planned to deliver more than 60,000 sqm of gross floor area and close to 100 MW of IT capacity.



Japan is the second largest data center market in Asia. Japan and Greater Tokyo are still in the early stages of growth, particularly in terms of entry and expansion of global hyperscalers.



The new facility will be built to the latest hyperscale design and standards, offering enhanced scalability, connectivity and reliability. Kajima Corporation has been appointed as contractor and Nikken Sekkei Ltd designer. This phase will be completed in 2024.



Andrew Gauci, Managing Director of Japan & Head of Telecoms and Data Infrastructure Asia:

"We are excited to commence construction of our first data center project under Lendlease Data Centre Partners, for a Pan-Asia market leader like PDG. This contributes to the Japanese government's plans to increase data capability in the country and improve digital resilience. Data centers is also a key sector for Lendlease and we look forward to accelerating our growth in the data infrastructure sector across our strategic markets."



Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group:

"Today marks an important milestone in PDG's plans in Japan, which is an important and strategic market for our customers. The on-time commencement of construction is a validation of our approach of adopting the right model for each market such as working with leading developers like Lendlease for this project. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor in why PDG is a partner of choice for hyperscalers across the region."



About Lendlease

Lendlease is an international real estate group with core expertise in shaping cities and creating strong and connected communities. Our purpose is Together we create value through places where communities thrive. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Lendlease has operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas, with approximately 8,000 employees internationally. Our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Development, Investments and Construction. For more information, please visit: www.lendlease.com



About Princeton Digital Group

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) is a leading developer and operator of Internet infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore with presence and operations in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan, its portfolio of data centers powers the expansion of hyperscalers and enterprises in the fastest-growing digital economies across Asia. For more information, www.princetondg.com or follow us on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/princetondg/).





