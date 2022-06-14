Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Olympus
Olympus to Use 100% Renewable Electricity at R&D and Manufacturing Sites in Japan
Leads to 70% renewable energy use on a global level and marks significant progress towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030

TOKYO, June 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation ("Olympus" - Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Yasuo Takeuchi) announces that from April 2022, the company has begun to exclusively source 100% of the electricity used at its major R&D and manufacturing sites in Japan from renewable sources.

As a result, CO2 emissions from Olympus Group facilities in Japan will be reduced by approximately 40,000 tons per year. The percentage of the Olympus Group's total electricity use* in fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) from renewable energy sources is expected to substantially increase from approximately 14% in the previous fiscal year to approximately 70%.

- Transition to Renewable Energy Usage across the Olympus Group (Facilities in Japan and Overseas)
FY2020 11.7%
FY2021 12.7%
FY2022 (estimate) 14% (approx.)
FY2023 (estimate) 70% (approx.)
*Excluding recently acquired companies, certain service offices, and certain sales offices.

Olympus has set a goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions from its site operations by 2030, as part of its commitment to achieving environmentally responsible business growth and creating a sustainable society. This is a key goal in line with our ESG materiality targets focused on the theme of a "carbon neutral society and circular economy."

The company has already introduced a wide range of initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions. This includes the use of 100% renewable energy at some manufacturing sites in Europe and the United States, the installation of solar power generation facilities at some manufacturing sites in Japan, and support of the recommendations made by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)*.

To achieve its carbon neutral goal, Olympus will continue to optimize manufacturing processes and promote energy-saving measures, is committed to further accelerate the shift to renewable energy sources across the company, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of society on a global level.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety. Olympus is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 30,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account: @Olympus_Corp (https://twitter.com/olympus_corp).

Olympus Contact
Communications
Contact Olympus: https://www.olympus-global.com/products/contact/

*News release "Olympus Targets Carbon Neutrality by 2030 - Adds Carbon Neutrality and Circular Economy to its ESG Materiality and Supports the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures":
https://www.olympus-global.com/news/2021/contents/nr02125/nr02125_00001.pdf


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Olympus
Sectors: Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Olympus
Dec 2, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Selected for Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)
Nov 12, 2021 07:30 HKT/SGT
Olympus Launches Venture Capital Fund to Strengthen Medtech Leadership
Sept 21, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Strengthens Surgical Portfolio with the Launch of POWERSEAL Advanced Bipolar Surgical Energy Devices
Sept 21, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Strengthens Surgical Portfolio with the Launch of POWERSEAL Advanced Bipolar Surgical Energy Devices
Apr 8, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Opens New Global HQ for Therapeutic Solutions Division and U.S. Medical Business
Feb 4, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Supports Dissemination of Endoscopic Procedures for Colorectal Cancer in Russia
Feb 1, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus launches comprehensive global educational platform for healthcare professionals
Jan 29, 2021 07:30 HKT/SGT
Olympus to Acquire Quest Photonic Devices B.V. to Bolster Surgical Endoscopy Capabilities
Dec 4, 2020 14:15 HKT/SGT
Olympus Acquires Veran Medical Technologies, Inc.
Nov 2, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus announces acquisition of FH ORTHO, an international orthopedics company in France
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       