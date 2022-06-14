Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 17:28 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Black Spade Capital Limited iRad inaugurates 3 new medical scanning diagnostic centres this year

HONG KONG, June 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - iRad Medical Holding Limited ("iRad"), the healthcare arm of Black Spade Capital Limited ("Black Spade Capital"), has just announced that in view of the growing demand for imaging diagnostic services in Hong Kong, three more medical scanning diagnostic centres have been opened within the first half of 2022. The new centres offer comprehensive medical scanning diagnostic services including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computer tomography scan (CT Scan), 2D & 3D mammography, ultrasound and X-ray. Meanwhile iRad has established cooperative relations with various internationally renowned insurance companies, government agencies, respected prominent private medical practitioners, local medical groups, multinational corporations, Hong Kong-listed companies and non-profit organizations, boasting a strong customer network.

Ms. Crystal Yeung, Marketing Director of iRad and Mr. Kin Wong, CEO of iRad

Following the inauguration of the centre on the 13th floor of Mongkok Grand Plaza in the first quarter of this year, iRad expanded its market presence again early this month in the core commercial area of Central at Levels 12 and 13 of The L. Place. Adjacent to a number of Grade A commercial buildings, The L. Place is less than a 30-second walk away from the taxi stand of The Center and easily accessible for people with disabilities who can get off and be picked up at the entrance of The L. Place. A total of three new MRI and CT scanners were introduced to ensure the delivery of enhanced scanning technology with higher resolution and better image quality.



Mr. Kin Wong, CEO of iRad, said: "As an independent medical institution, iRad does not belong to any medical group. Founded nearly 17 years ago, iRad is now the largest private professional medical scanning and diagnosis practice in Hong Kong. We have been keeping pace with the times, constantly installing more high-end equipment and attracting medical talent from different professional specialities. iRad has always been committed to serving every single patient and partner with the most comprehensive medical services of the highest standard. With pressure mounting on the local healthcare system from social issues such as the ageing population and people becoming more health conscious, more people are choosing to have whole body MRI for early detection of physical abnormalities. At present, iRad operates seven scanning and diagnosis centres supported by a medical team of around 120 radiologists, radiographers, nurses and support staff members who have served nearly 800,000. As medical data moves toward full digitalisation, we are also embarking on an upgrade of our existing technology infrastructure this year to allow doctors to receive medical scan images more quickly with the added benefits of satisfying demand for electronic real-time archiving and greatly shortening reporting time, thus enhancing the efficiency of the whole process".



About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office managing the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade Capital's investment strategy maximises coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to pre-IPO investments. In July 2021, Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ), a special purpose acquisition company of which a subsidiary of Black Spade Capital is sponsor, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



About iRad Medical Holding

iRad Medical Holding Limited is the largest specialist medical imaging practice in Hong Kong. Founded in 2006, iRad has grown into a leading diagnostic imaging platform with multiples points of service offering full-fledged imaging modalities including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT Scan), 2D & 3D mammography, ultrasound and X-ray. iRad serves both public and private medical sectors and has partnered with different non-governmental organisations with an aim to make diagnostic imaging services more accessible to the general public.









